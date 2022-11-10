WIAA football: State semifinal capsule previews

Friday’s WIAA semifinals

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

DIVISION 3

(1) West Salem (11-1) vs. (1) Onalaska (12-0) at Logan

UP NEXT: Top-seeded Monroe (12-0) or fourth-seeded New Berlin West (10-2) at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 18

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers have won 11 straight games since opening the season with a 14-13 loss at Onalaska. … West Salem is trying to qualify for its fourth championship game and first since 2007, when it won the Division 4 title. … Senior RB Luke Noel (154 carries-947 yards, 24 TDs) was kept out of the end zone for the first time this season in last week’s win over Green Bay Notre Dame but he gained 96 yards on just eight carries. … Senior QB Brett McConkey (95-for-141-1,613 yards, 13 TDs-6 INTs) is a dual threat with 634 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs. … Senior WRs Brennan Kennedy (34 catches-773 yards, 8 TDs) and Andy Johnson (26-361, 3) are McConkey’s top passing targets. … The Panthers allow 8.6 points and 180.1 total yards per game. … West Salem hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points this season; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are playing their first state semifinal and trying to qualify for their first championship game. … Onalaska has allowed an average of 9.8 points and 167.3 total yards per game. … Junior QB Adam Skifton (158-232-2,429, 27-4) threw 2 INTs in the win over West Salem in Week 1. … Senior WR Nicky Odom (84-1,150, 9) is a threat to score any time he touches the ball. … Odom also has 2 punt returns and 1 kickoff return for TDs. … Junior RB Brady Kuhn (162-946, 18) rushed for a season-high 149 yards in last week’s win over Rice Lake. … Onalaska had 434 total yards while beating Rice Lake 48-22 last week. … The Hilltoppers have had big defensive efforts all season and shut out four opponents while allowing another one just 6 points.

DIVISION 5

(1) Aquinas (11-1) vs. (2) Kewaunee (11-1) at Wisconsin Rapids

UP NEXT: Top-seeded Mayville or top-seeded Prairie du Chien (10-2) at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17.

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds won the Division 5 championship last season. … The Aquinas has won 27 of its past 28 games and 10 straight postseason games. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (121-184-2,273, 26-8) has rushed for 292 yards and 7 TDs in addition to his passing performance. … Senior RB Calvin Hargrove (88-602, 11) has 175 yards and 7 rushing TDs in the playoffs. … Sophomore RB Kyle White (67-456, 6) has averaged 6.1 yards per rush during the playoffs. … WR Collin Conzemius (32-683, 12) remains the downfield threat for Flottmeyer and averages 21.3 yards per reception. … Junior David Malin has 603 receiving yards (4 receiving TDs) and 326 rushing yards (3 rushing TDs). … The Blugolds are averaging 38.3 points during the playoffs and 41.6 ppg this season; Kewaunee—The Storm advanced to the Division 5 championship game in 2007 but lost to Aquinas 27-0. … Kewaunee has won four straight games since a loss to Southern Door. … The Storm exacted revenge from that loss and beat Southern Door 15-12 last week. … Kewaunee allows 182.5 total yards per game and just 70.passing yards. … QB Mitchell Thompson (87-142-1,498, 17-6) has passed for at least 100 yards 9 times. … He has 9 TD passes and 1 INT in the past 5 games. … RB Owen Carlson (90-800, 12) averages 8.9 yards per carry.

(1) Prairie du Chien (10-2) vs. (1) Mayville (12-0) at McFarland

UP NEXT: Top-seeded Aquinas (11-1) or second-seeded Kewaunee (11-1) at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17.

NOTEWORTHY: Prairie du Chien—The Blackhawks have won 10 straight games and scored 108 points in three playoff games. … Junior RB Ty Wagner (166-1,129, 16 in 11 games) and senior RB Rhett Koenig (165-1,008, 10 in 10 games) give PdC a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. … QB Maddox Cejka (59-114-980, 14-3) is trying to reach 1,000 passing yards to join them. … Sophomore TE Blake Thiry (27-635, 11) has become an offensive force late in the season with 7 TD catches and two 100-yard performances over the past four games. …PdC has averaged 265.7 rushing yards per game in the playoffs; Mayville—The Cardinals lost last year’s Division 5 championship game to Aquinas. … Senior RB Blake Schraufnagel (189-2,205, 35) has has at least 140 rushing yards in every game this season and has six games with at least 3 TD runs. … Mayville averages 44.3 points and 190.6 total yards per game. … QB Adison Mittlestadt (73-106-1,209, 15-1) hasn’t thrown an INT since the first game of the season. … Mayville has outscored its playoff opponents 128-8. … Mayville beat Omro 44-6 during the regular season, and PdC beat Omro 42-13 in the first round of the playoffs.

DIVISION 7

(3) Bangor (11-1) vs. Eau Claire Regis (12-0) at Arcadia

UP NEXT: Top-seeded Cashton (12-0) or second-seeded Shiocton (10-2) at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17.

NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals have won their playoff games by a combined score of 93-27 after beating top-seeded Pepin/Alma 40-21 last week. … Senior RB Tanner Jones (246-1,825, 26) has 838 yards and 14 TDs in the past 5 games. … Senior RB Clayton Lyga (145-959, 10) rushed for a team-high 146 yards and scored 3 TDs last week. … Bangor’s defense allows 7.8 points and 182.1 total yards per game. … The Cardinals have made 81 tackles for negative yards, and Cody Petersen has a team-high 14 to go with 3 sacks; Eau Claire Regis—The Ramblers won the Cloverbelt Conference and opened the season with a 13-6 win over Prescott. … Regis, which averages 281 rushing yards per game, has won every game since by at least 23 points. … The Ramblers have scored more than 40 points in 10 of their past 11 games. … RB Jack Weisenberger (79-964, 13) averages 12.9 yards per carry and has two teammates who average more than 11. … Zander Rocknow (68-779, 15) and Carson Tait (45-558, 10) are the others. … QB Kendon Krogman (56-89-1,207, 16-2) is both accurate and avoids turnovers. … Regis won the Division 6 championship in 2016, was a semifinalist last year and state runner-up in 2019.

(1) Cashton (12-0) vs. (2) Shiocton (10-2) at Marshfield

UP NEXT: Top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (12-0) or third-seeded Bangor (11-1) at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17.

NOTEWORTHY: Cashton—The Eagles are in the semifinal round for the second straight season. … Cashton is trying to get to the championship game for the third time in team history and first time since 1981. … Senior RB Colin O’Neil (187-1,549, 24) needs to have a big game against Shiocton, which allows opponents to rush for 123.8 yards per game. … Cashton will also try to make plays with its defense, which has returned 7 interceptions and 2 fumbles for touchdowns this season. … The Eagles average 44.3 points per game and allow 6.1 ppg. … QB Jacob Huntzinger (33-59-609, 13-4) has gone four straight games without an INT; Shiocton—The Chiefs finished third in the CWC-Large Division. … Shiocton allows averages of 9.4 points and 205 total yards per game. … QB Dawson Schmidt (147-240-1,578, 15-11) threw 6 of his INTs during the first four games. … WR Dylan Herb (53-456, 7) is Schmidt’s favorite target, but he looks to Bennett Schmidt (35-681, 4) for big plays with his 19.8-yard average per catch. … Cade Stingle (163-1,079, 16) is Shiocton’s top rusher and has reached the end zone at least twice in five straight games. … The Chiefs are making their 21st playoff appearance and won the Division 6 crown in 2013. … Shiocton has 3 shutouts in the past five games and beat Cambria-Friesland 32-14 to get to its first semifinal since winning that title.

— Todd Sommerfeldt