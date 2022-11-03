WIAA football: West Salem meets physical Notre Dame squad in quarterfinals

WEST SALEM — High school football conversations in West Salem and Green Bay might sound pretty familiar this week heading into the state quarterfinal round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

Top–seeded West Salem and seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame have built their success this fall with balance.

Both offenses can run the ball effectively and pass it effectively. Both defenses can shut down the run and make big plays while defending the pass.

So something has to give when the Panthers (10-1) host the Tritons (8-3) in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

“They certainly are not a typical seven seed,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said of the Tritons, who beat third-seeded Menasha 26-21 last week. “They have great size and strength and knew how to scheme to beat a team like Menasha after losing to them during the regular season.

“We handled the size of Fox Valley (Lutheran) last week, but these guys will be even bigger and stronger.”

One thing the Panthers have been able to do progressively throughout the season is complete the balance of the offense. Another is to create turnovers on defense, and both will be key if they want to advance to the semifinals.

Senior running back Luke Noel has been a force anytime the team has neared the goal line, and made the most out of his 146 carries by rushing for 851 yards — a 5.8-yard average per carry — and 24 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Brett McConkey has also rushed for 626 yards and 11 touchdowns, but a team with 44 rushing touchdowns is about to play a defense that has allowed five. That puts some pressure on the offensive line to produce and McConkey to keep the trending passing game moving in the right direction.

“The line being consistent, and Noel tugging people along (when trying to tackle him),” offensive lineman Kellen Wright said when asked how the team will be able to run effectively. “That combination has really kept us going.”

The Panthers are averaging 201 rushing yards and 141 passing yards per game this season, and they have called on both aspects of the game to key victories.

Senior Brennan Kennedy has 31 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns, and classmate Andy Johnson has 23 receptions for 326 yards and three scores. McConkey is completing 69.6% of his passes and has 1,529 passing yards with 12 touchdowns.

“Our offense against their defense,” Jehn said when asked about his team’s biggest challenge. “What wins? Size or speed?

“That’s what it will ultimately come down to as far as our offense. Our smaller guys have been able to grind it out and played a very physical game last week.”

Jehn likes the balance that’s been built by McConkey and his receivers.

McConkey has passed for more than 225 yards three times this season, and he’s completed 76.3% of his passes over the past five games. Kennedy has 18 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns over the past four games.

The challenge for a defense that is allowing 8.1 points per game comes primarily from running backs Ian Blom and Christian Collins, who have combined for 2,155 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

Blom has carried 199 times for 1,331 yards and 16 touchdowns and Collins 113 for 824 yards and 13 scores. Collins had 161 yards and two touchdowns and Blom 123 yards and a touchdown in the win over Menasha.

"Trying to stop their great run game and the deep threats and size they have at wide receiver will be a challenge," said Noel, who also plays linebacker. "Their line gets a great push (in the run game) and knows how to get to second level, and their running backs are explosive and make good cuts."

The Panthers have excelled defensively with sideline-to-sideline speed and the ability to force turnovers. Kennedy's six interceptions leads a group that has 23 this season and created more than 40 turnovers this season.

Getting a couple of those, especially early, to get the defense off the field quicker will go a long way in establishing momentum.

"Taking the football away is huge, and we talk about that a lot," Jehn said. "Doing that in the playoffs just increases your chances to score a victory.

"Our takeaways this year have been through the roof. The bigger thing is that we're converting on those. When you get additional possessions, you have to convert, and we've been doing that."