WIAA football: West Salem pushes Fox Valley Lutheran aside in Division 3

WEST SALEM — Brett McConkey tried not to hang his head when he threw an interception as the West Salem High school football team drove into the red zone during a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game against Fox Valley Lutheran on Friday.

The Panthers led by a touchdown, but they really wanted to increase that lead before the first half expired as they faced a third-and-2 snap from the FVL 15-yard line.

McConkey looked to his right and tried to complete a touch pass to Luke Noel inside the 10, but Ethan Melso was there to intercept it at the 7 with 1 minute, 2 seconds on the clock.

West Salem teammate Andy Johnson gave his quarterback a quick pep talk before lining up in the secondary and eventually chasing Owen Gerhardt down the FVL sideline for a long pass thrown by Liam Heiges.

When Johnson landed with the ball in his hands, West Salem had another chance, and a 27-yard pass to Chris Calico set McConkey up to throw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the final play of the half that gave the Panthers a 14-point lead that they eventually turned into a 35-14 victory that sends them to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The plays following the first of two Johnson interceptions were routine for the Panthers against the Foxes on a night that included 475 yards of total offense and four defensive takeaways.

West Salem (10-1) never trailed, and its 10th consecutive victory gave it a home game against seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (8-3), which recorded a 26-21 win over third-seeded Menasha on Friday.

"It felt like it was a huge missed opportunity," said McConkey, who passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. "I needed the team to pick me up, and then Andy came up clutch with that interception.

"When he got that, I knew we had (another) chance to get momentum swinging our way big time."

The drive started at the FVL 49 with 53 seconds on the clock. A 14-yard pass to Johnson moved the ball to the 32, and McConkey came right back with the 27-yard completion to Calico, which set up a first down at the 5 with 23 seconds on the clock.

A run play was followed by a spike to stop the clock, then McConkey hit Johnson coming across the back of the end zone for the touchdown with zeroes on the clock.

"It was a slant and a pinwheel," Johnson said of the routes run by he and teammate Brennan Kennedy. "I saw Brett roll to his right, and I knew he wouldn't be able to get it to me, so I stopped my route and just looked for space.

"He made a great throw."

Johnson's interceptions were coupled with two fumble recoveries during a big all-around performance from the Panthers, who haven't lost since a 14-13 setback at the hands of unbeaten Onalaska in Week 1.

Senior running back Luke Noel rushed for 132 yards and scored the 25th and 26th touchdowns of his season, and Kennedy wound up with six catches for 158 yards and a 15-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

The touchdown at the end of the half also came during a time that the Panthers dominated time of possession.

The Foxes were within 14-7 when they drove to the West Salem 9, but an incomplete pass ended the drive with 4:42 on the clock. FVL had just four more snaps over the next 10:36, and two of them ended in Johnson interceptions.

"We saw how important (sustaining drives) is in Week 9," West Salem coach Justin Jehn said in reference to a 28-14 win over Aquinas. "We got some key third downs here and there, and we kept the ball away from them, which means it's harder to score, obviously.