WIAA football: West Salem wins defensive battle to advance to semifinals

WEST SALEM — Turnovers have been critical all season for the West Salem High School football team -- so critical that the Panthers have a board full of tallies of all the interceptions and fumbles the team has forced.

Sure enough, an interception in the fourth quarter by senior Brett McConkey set up West Salem deep in Green Bay Notre Dame territory, and McConkey caught the winning touchdown a few plays later to propel the Panthers to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs on Friday.

The defense again came up strong after the go-ahead score, forcing a turnover on downs just shy of the red zone to seal a 21-14 victory over the seventh-seeded Tritons and earning a semifinal matchup against Onalaska at a site to be determined next Friday.

“We’ve got a board up in our locker room counting those for the season and it’s good to add a couple more to those tonight,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said.

Top-seeded West Salem (11-0) started the quarterfinal with a bang as senior Brennan Kennedy returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 15 seconds into the contest.

“I saw it, bounced (a run to the outside),” Kennedy said of the play. “I was screaming so much I started feeling blood in my throat.”

Jehn knew the game would be a defensive slugfest, though, and cautioned his players to keep their heads on straight.

“I told our kids as they were coming off the field after that return, it’s going to be a long night. Keep playing, keep playing, keep playing,” Jehn said.

The Tritons proved him right, marching down the field without throwing a pass and scoring on a 1-yard rush by junior Ian Blom at 7:09 in the first quarter.

After that pair of early scores, both defenses clamped down and neither reached the end zone again until shortly before halftime.

West Salem forced a punt with 1:18 left, setting the Panthers up just shy of midfield with a little over a minute remaining.

It took just half that time to score, as McConkey hit Kennedy on a 13-yard pass for a 14-7 lead with 24 seconds on the clock.

Notre Dame snatched the momentum heading into halftime by hitting a pair of big pass plays from senior quarterback Joe Otradovec to sophomore tight end James Flanigan; first a 45-yard strike and then a 25-yard touchdown to tie the score 14-14 with three seconds left before the break.

According to Jehn, the halftime break gave the Panthers all the time they needed to get back on track.

“We were able to use the halftime as a regroup," Jehn said. "That put a pause on their momentum and we were able to use that and get a stop to start the second half."

The Tritons moved into the red zone on the opening drive of the half, but West Salem forced a turnover on downs at the 11-yard line and Notre Dame did not threaten to score again from then on as West Salem pitched a second-half shutout.

It was the Panthers quarterback McConkey who caught the clinching score on a trick play the team has been cooking up all season.

McConkey took the snap and pitched to senior running back Luke Noel, who ran right and pitched it to senior receiver Andy Johnson. He threw the ball back to the left side of the field to an open McConkey, who cruised to the end zone for a 25-yard score.

“It felt pretty good,” McConkey said. “We have been working on that play all year and it came together.”

In total McConkey went 8-for-16 passing for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception, ran eight times for 8 yards and caught his one pass for a score.

Noel was the Panthers’ leading rusher with 96 yards on eight carries and Kennedy led the team through the air with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The win sets up a rematch against the Hilltoppers (12-0) in the state semifinals next Friday night, with the Panthers seeking redemption for a 14-13 loss the first time around in Week 1.

It is the first semifinal trip for West Salem since the glory years of the early-to-mid 2000s, when the Panthers made the semifinals twice, were state runner-up twice and won a Division 4 state title in 2007.

To be deep in the playoffs again for the first time since a 2008 trip to the semifinals has been a special moment for all of West Salem.

“It’s exciting for our students, exciting for our community,” Jehn said. “Very few of us on the staff were around in the early 2000s when we played late in November, and it’s an exciting time anytime you’re playing ball in November.”