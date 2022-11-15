WIAA football: Willenbring brings nice and nasty to Blugolds

There are times when Shane Willenbring ends up the butt of his friends’ jokes.

Everyone deals with those situations while growing up.

But not everyone in those positions stands 6-foot-5, weighs 245 pounds and is comfortable enough to roll with those punches.

“He gets kicked around a little bit in our friend group,” said a smiling Isaac Schumacher, one of Willenbring’s teammates on the Aquinas High School football team. “He never has any comebacks. He just kind of takes it.”

Willenbring doesn’t take himself seriously in those situations, but there is a personality shift when he puts on his helmet and pads and steps onto the football field.

That’s where he exacts his revenge.

“He gets back at us by laying us out in practice,” Schumacher said.

Willenbring’s smile was bigger than Schumacher’s when asked to confirm that detail.

“When you get on the field,” he said, “it’s time to go.”

Blugolds coach Tom Lee believed enough in Willenbring’s ability to put him on the field as a freshman, and the left tackle has turned that opportunity into several things while helping his team win game after game.

He has led the way up front for Aquinas (12-1) to qualify for its second straight WIAA Division 5 championship game, and that provided the added benefit of college coaches taking notice of what he does.

Recent visits to North Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Winona State and UW-La Crosse reveal that he has another level to join once he’s done taking care of his business at Aquinas. But it is clear that the immediate focus is on Thursday’s 4 p.m. opponent, Mayville (13-0), in Madison.

The Blugolds beat the Cardinals 28-26 in last year’s championship game at Camp Randall Stadium, and they created a rematch with semifinal wins over Kewaunee and Prairie du Chien, respectively, on Friday.

The ability of Willenbring and the rest of the offensive line will surely be key against a defense that has allowed averages of 11.4 points and 194 total yards per game this season and shut out two playoff opponents.

Willenbring has been the pillar as Lee and his staff have made a couple of shifts on the line since the season began. Junior Brady Lehnerr returned from a knee injury to jump in at left guard, Schumacher shifted from tackle to guard before moving to center for good, and senior Aaron Lepak jumped in at right tackle.

That group, along with junior Brett Ziolkowski, has paved the way for averages of 39.8 points and 414 total yards per game in the postseason. Even with a quarterback the caliber of All-State performer Jackson Flottmeyer, the Blugolds are averaging 211 rushing yards per game.

“I think, from the beginning of the year to now, we’ve improved so much,” said Willenbring, who also won 19 matches and helped the Aquinas boys tennis team qualify for the state tournament last spring. “I think we’re doing great. One more game to go show what we’re made of.”

Aquinas has taken advantage of mostly two-platoon play this season, but Lee knows when players need to be used on both sides of the ball. Using Willenbring strictly on offense generally allows the Blugolds to wear down the defense, but he’s been effective when the times have called for it.

Willenbring has made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage and has 4½ sacks.

“His position coach, that big guy in green over there,” Lee said while pointing to his son, Bryce, “says he’d love to see Shane vs. Shane and see which side would win.

“He’s that good on both sides of the ball.”

Willenbring said he can be embarrassed at times to see the way he played as a freshman, but the fact that he was out there prepared him for the past two seasons.

“Preston Horihan and all those juniors that year — Will (Hansen), Kyle (Keppel) and Riley (Klar) — really helped me,” Willenbring said. “They were super fun guys and, and all of them and coach (Aaron) Peckham showed me a lot of things I needed to know.”

“He flashed right away as a big guy with a big frame in the weight room,” Lee said of Willenbring. “When he got on the field, it was pretty clear he belonged, and he’s just gotten better and better since then.

“He is unbelievable right now.”

Willenbring, who will face challenges when matched up with Mayville’s Bradley Bushke (20 TFLs, 5½ sacks) or 6-5, 285-pound Hewsten Steger (4 TFLs) among others, has shown the ability to counter the speed of younger defenders and handle the size of bigger ones.

“He’s strong and powerful,” Lee said. “He’s also got really good feet.”

Flottmeyer became the team’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and gained his initial experience with this big ninth-grader protecting him. The two played together growing up, and having Willenbring in such a prominent spot didn’t bother Flottmeyer a bit.

“No concern at all,” Flottmeyer said. “He was always one of the younger players brought up to play with us, and he always excelled in those situations.

“I’ve known him since we were little, and the way he performs on the football field is amazing.”

Flottmeyer said experience was needed to make the transition, but that it wasn’t going to take much. The temperament that Schumacher discussed didn’t take long to accompany it.

“He has the biggest smile in the world on his face before the game,” Flottmeyer said. “Then he goes out there and pushes kids to the track at UW-L with no remorse.”

That physicality matches what his teammates have shown throughout this two-year run that has resulted in two appearances at Camp Randall Stadium.

“He’s the nicest nasty kid in the world,” Lee said. “When he finishes kids and puts them on the ground, it isn’t something you’d expect to see if you didn’t know him as a football player.”