The Aquinas High School girls basketball team is one win away from qualifying for its sixth WIAA state tournament since 2017, but there is quite a hurdle to clear when it arrives in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

Cuba City (25-2) lost twice in the final three weeks of the regular season, but it has the ability to push the Blugolds (26-1) after beating Darlington 46-41 and New Glarus 56-50 in its past two games when the teams tip off at 1 p.m.

All sectional finals involving Coulee Region teams tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Cubans, who have just two seniors on their roster, are led by sophomore point guard Olivia Olson, a Division I prospect with an offer from Lindenwood (Mo.). She averages 17.3 points and 5.4 assists and has made 38 3-pointers this season.

Aquinas, of course, counters with University of Montana commit Macy Donarski at the same position. Donarski is a one of six finalists for the state's Ms. Basketball award and averages 20 points, 8.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 rebounds for a team that has won 25 straight games.

Cuba City won the SWAL championship this season with sophomores Olson and Ella Vosberg (15.7 ppg) and freshman Ashley Rowe (8.7 ppg) as its top three scorers.

"I'm excited," Donarski said after scoring a game-high 17 points in Thursday's 64-39 sectional semifinal win over Bangor in Onalaska. "They have really great talent at the guard position and some good players inside, and I'm excited to go out there and play hard."

Division 3

West Salem (25-2) vs. Somerset (21-6) at Altoona, Wis., 1 p.m.

The Panthers (25-2) haven't played in a state tournament in 26 years, but a very young roster of players has been able to make a splash over the past few months.

Led by sophomore Megan Johnson (14.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg), West Salem has stormed into the sectional final with seven straight wins and its only losses coming to other teams — Aquinas, Prairie du Chien — playing for state berths on Saturday.

Johnson has scored more than 20 points in two of her past four games, and she helped the Panthers become the second team this season to beat Elk Mound (25-2) on Thursday.

Senior Anna McConkey adds 13.2 ppg and 7.2 rpg, and sophomore Sam Niemeier 12.9 ppg.

The Spartans are led by 5-foot-9 junior guard Julia Rybacki (14.5 ppg) and senior Heather Gaikowski (11.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg). Somerset has won five straight games — all by eight points or less.

Prairie du Chien (22-4) vs. Waupun (20-7) at Madison Edgewood, 1 p.m.

The Blackhawks have won 11 games since a loss to Onalaska and are led by senior Ashlynn Knapp's 12.9 ppg and 50 3-pointers. She has been held to less than 10 points twice in the past six games, but she is always going be be a perimeter threat after shooting 41.7% form the 3-point line.

Senior teammate Makenna Forde adds 12 ppg for Prairie du Chien, which is trying to qualify for state for the third time and first since 2011.

Waupun won last year's Division 3 championship and has played well even in losses to bigger schools this season.

Kayl Petersen, a 6-1 forward, is a Marquette commit and averages 21 ppg to go with a team-high 10.9 rpg. She has also made 51 3-pointers and shoots at a clip of 34.2% from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Lyda Aalsma has multiple Division I offers and has made 53 3-pointers on her way to a scoring average of 14.4 ppg. She also averages 5.4 rpg.

Division 5

Blair-Taylor (26-1) vs. Belmont (23-5) at Tomah, 1 p.m.

The Wildcats spent most of the season ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press, but a loss to Alma Center Lincoln knocked them down a spot entering the tournament.

Senior Lindsay Steien averages 23 ppg and leads her team with 6.9 rpg to go with 6.2 apg. Steien and senior Abby Thompson have become quite a duo during their careers at Blair-Taylor, and Thompson scores 18.4 ppg and leads the team with 6.7 apg and 6.2 spg.

Belmont has won eight straight games and excels defensively by limiting opponents to 36 ppg. One of its past eight points has reached 40 points.

Junior Lainey Riechers and sophomore Morgan Freeman are tied for the team lead with their scoring averages of 8.4 ppg.