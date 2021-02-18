WIAA girls basketball: C-FC forced to forfeit sectional semifinal over close contact concerns

Just like that one of the best seasons in the history of Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball is over.

Just a little under four hours from when they were scheduled to host Auburndale in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal, the Pirates announced they had to forfeit because of COVID-19 close contact concerns with a previous opponent according to Activities Director Lance Litchfield.

The forfeit ends the Pirates’ season.

It’s a tough blow for the Pirates (17-4), who had just defeated Dairyland rival Blair-Taylor Saturday for the program’s first regional title since 2016. They then earned the No. 2 seed for sectionals on Sunday when the regional champions were re-seeded.

A Pirates win on Thursday would have them advance to play at perennial power and top-seeded Bangor — who advanced because of their own opponent, Hillsboro, had to forfeit — on Saturday. The winner would then go on to next weekend’s state tournament, which is being played at the La Crosse Center this year.

