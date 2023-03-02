ONALASKA — Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski allowed his players and coaches some time to celebrate Thursday night at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse in Onalaska.

But shortly after the Blugolds stood proud after a 64-39 victory over what has been a very good Bangor team all season in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal, it was back to business.

Players headed home for the night, and coaches assembled at Donarski's house to begin preparation for a Cuba City team that will try and keep them out of the state tournament Saturday.

"It starts right away," Donarski said. "We've seen them live, and we got six or eight tapes on them. We know their personnel a little bit."

The top-ranked and top-seeded Blugolds (26-1) won their 25th straight game by jumping on the second-seeded Cardinals (20-7) early and maintaining that lead. That gave them a sectional final against Cuba City (25-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Bangor opened the game in a 2-3 zone and challenged Aquinas to make shots from the perimeter. Junior Maddie Murphy and senior Autumn Passehl were up for that challenge and shot the Blugolds to a 24-10 lead by hitting three 3-pointers apiece in the first 8 minutes, 29 seconds.

"We're always pretty happy when teams come out in zones," said Passehl, who scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. "We know we have so many threats behind the arc.

"We've really been working and getting our reps in, and our confidence is pretty good."

Murphy, who scored 14 points, made the first three and gave the Blugolds a 15-7 lead with 12:29 left in the half. She then picked up her second foul 15 seconds later and headed for the bench.

Passehl then hit the next three and provided the 24-10 advantage when she converted a pass from Macy Donarski. The Cardinals, who have made four Division 5 state appearances since 2017 before jumping to Division 4 this season, couldn't get closer than 12 points the rest of the night.

"Maddie and Autumn are not only two of the best (3-point shooters) in our conference but two of the best in the whole area," said Macy Donarski, who scored a team-high 17 points to go with nine assists and four steals. "Them hitting those shots early gave us the push we needed."

Aquinas, which had a string of five straight state appearances ended in the sectional semifinals last season, took a 39-18 halftime lead after three straight baskets from Donarski.

The Blugolds then put it away by scoring 17 of the first 19 points of the second half. Passehl made two 3s during that stretch, and two Sammy Davis free throws gave Aquinas a 56-20 advantage with 11:53 left.

Davis finished with 14 points and four steals.

The Cardinals, who entered the game with seven wins in their past eight games, were led by sophomore Anna Fronk's 16 points. She made three 3-pointers and scored eight points in each half.

Senior Nora Tucker, who entered with a 14.8-point scoring average and scored 36 points in her past two games, was held to six points on two long first-half 3-pointers.

"She was a focal point, and I thought we did a good job," Dave Donarski said."Those shots she hit were bombs."