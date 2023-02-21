Barcha Hnizdilova and Autumn Passehl met in a situation that was simultaneously exciting and frustrating.

Since both grew up playing basketball, the fact that they were able to share the sport they loved together at Aquinas High School last season was the fun part.

But the constant reminder that they were teaming up for the varsity reserve team wasn’t ideal.

Hnizdilova, an exchange student from the Czech Republic, enrolled at Aquinas for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, but she wasn’t deemed eligible for varsity competition by the WIAA. Passehl was denied immediate eligibility after a move from Arcadia in the middle of the season.

Both believed they should have been on varsity, but they made the best of the situation and used the experience to motivate themselves to make the most of their final time in high school.

“When she got here second semester as a junior, we connected because we weren’t eligible to play varsity,” Hnizdilova said of Passehl. “We were still part of the team, but not like we wanted to be.

“We knew this year was going to be something, and it’s exciting.”

Passehl, who scored 390 points in 52 games over 2½ seasons for Arcadia, said it was good to have Hnizdilova with her for the varsity reserve experience.

“My first day here, I remember watching the VR and varsity games,” Passehl said. “I remember watching her and thinking she was really good. I was excited to play with her, and once I started getting into games, it was really fun.”

It’s more fun now because they are part of a team that is 23-1 overall and went 12-0 in the MVC for its ninth straight conference championship. The Blugolds are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press and haven’t lost a game since Nov. 25.

Both Passehl and Hnizdilova play key roles for top-seeded Aquinas, which begins the WIAA Division 4 postseason by hosting either Onalaska Luther or Boscobel in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The ninth-seeded Knights (11-13) and eighth-seeded Bulldogs (11-13) play their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Passehl fit in immediately with the starting lineup as a reliable perimeter shooter.

She leads the team with 67 3-pointers and is shooting 31% from long range (67 of 216). Passehl is the team’s third-leading scorer with her average of 10.2 points and has has been held without a 3-pointer by just two opponents.

“She’s really athletic and has great feet,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “She wants to guard, and she likes to shoot 3s. You start looking at the checks in those boxes, and that’s a kid made for what we do.

“Autumn and Macy (Donarski) have developed a great relationship on and off the floor, but you can see how they just know how to set each up out there to get done what we need done.”

Passehl said she has been mindful of getting up shots once she changed positions in middle school.

“Up until middle school, I was always a point guard,” she said. “It was my freshman year that I discovered or realized that I was a good shooter and that it should be the main focus of my offensive game.

“The summer before my freshman year, I spent every day on the shooting machine with senior mentors at Arcadia. We got up 3s, 2s, 1-foot pull-ups, and we shot until our legs hurt.”

She shot in the morning with her dad, Lucas, and anytime friends or teammates were available. Repetitions were important to her, and she has taken advantage of that commitment.

Passehl decided to leave Arcadia last January, and her family rented an apartment in La Crosse upon making the decision. Lucas Passehl was coaching the Arcadia girls and commuted back and forth for the rest of the season.

The senior said the social atmosphere was difficult for her and that a change became necessary. That complicated basketball a bit with her dad as the team’s coach.

“It was not difficult to leave the school district of Arcadia,” Passehl said. “But it was difficult leaving my dad, who was my head coach, because I felt like I was letting him down.

“It was a hard family decision moving, but it just got to the point where as a family we knew it was best for myself to leave the unhealthy environment (for her), so I could move forward with my life in a positive direction.”

Passehl feels confident that she found what she needs and is happy with her situation and relationships with friends that she has really only known just over a year.

Hnizdilova has provided a great post presence off the bench with the ability to impact games in many ways.

“If we had six starters, she’d be the sixth,” Donarski said of Hnizdilova, who averages 5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. “She is one of the few kids we’ve had who is really good with her back to the basket.

“She’s really physical with an incredibly good motor. She’s everything we need her to be.”

Hnizdilova had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Blugolds finished off the regular season with a 78-18 win over Logan on Thursday and made 45% of her shots (22 of 49) over the final nine games.

She almost ended up playing basketball at Logan when coming to La Crosse through a connection with her father’s business, Chart Industries.

“I first came here through my dad, and he knew I wanted to come to America and experience the schools, so he said he’d bring me with him,” said Hnizdilova, who will either stay in the United States to attend college or return home for that and come back to the U.S. after graduating. “In November of 2019, I came with him and went to Logan.

“I was there for a week and really liked it and wanted to continue there, but then COVID happened, so I went back (to the Czech Republic).”

Upon returning, Hnizdilova took up residence with family friends, the Markussens. Brent Markussen was attending Aquinas, and having both students at the same school made daily life much easier.

Hnizdilova, who considers herself adaptable and open to change in her life, quickly became comfortable in a place that held her curiosities for so long. Her basketball background gave her a common thread between countries.

“I’ve never seen a kid become Americanized so quickly,” Dave Donarski said with a smile.

Hnizdilova grew up in Ústí nad Labem, which is home to roughly 92,000 residents. Basketball was always part of her life, but her experience was as a guard, and the Blugolds are asking her to contribute in the post.

That adjustment wasn’t easy, she said, but Hnizdilova loves the sport and could see pretty clearly that’s where the team could best use her.

Hnizdilva and freshman Sammy Davis have assured Aquinas solid play in the lane to complement the strong perimeter game that has become synonymous with the program.

“The team is so nice,” Hnizdilova said. “I loved the coaches and the girls right away.

“It’s been like a dream, basically. I’ve just really enjoyed myself. I feel like I’ve found myself here.”