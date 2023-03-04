WISCONSIN DELLS — Autumn Passehl caught the pass from Macy Donarski outside the 3-point line with her Aquinas High School teammates sitting behind her and took two dribbles to blow by Cuba City’s Ashley Rowe.

The Blugolds trailed the Cubans by one point, and they’d been here before with little success in those situations.

Passehl, terrific all season at catching passes and draining 3-pointers, had other plans with her team’s WIAA Division 4 sectional championship game on the line.

As Olivia Olson closed in, Passehl protected the ball and stepped past her on the way to the basket. As Dea Crist approached with both hands in the air, Passehl scooped the ball high in the air and off the glass.

When it fell through the hoop, Aquinas fans, players and coaches exploded in the Wisconsin Dells High School gymnasium. The Blugolds had fought to come back from small deficits for nearly 36 minutes, and they finally had.

Passehl’s basket gave Aquinas the lead for good with 37 seconds left, and teammates Sammy Davis and Macy Donarski took it from there Saturday in an exciting 67-63 victory over the Cubans that sends the Blugolds to the state tournament next week in Green Bay.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team led for one second-half possession and battled from behind until Passehl’s huge basket. “Anytime you win a big game like this, it’s special, but there are those games and moments you know you’ll never forget, and this is one of them.”

Passehl scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half and hit the biggest shot of the afternoon as the Blugolds (27-1) won their 26th straight game and earned their sixth state appearance since 2017.

“I made a couple shots earlier, and I knew they were going to close out,” Passehl said of the Cubans (25-3). “They were going to try and take Macy’s drive away and Sammy’s drive away, and I had to pick it up for my teammates.

“That’s not something I normally do, but I enjoy doing it.”

The shot was huge because it seemed the Cubans were able to avoid every chance Aquinas had at taking the lead throughout the game. The Blugolds had the ball with a chance to tie on numerous occasions, but they always seemed to miss the shot, and Cuba City had a answer at the other end to keep a lead of three or four or five.

“They were never way ahead,” Dave Donarski said of the Cubans. "It was stressful because it was always close, and these girls did a great job of keeping their minds on what they needed to do."

Aquinas battled foul trouble the entire game and finished with four players with four fouls. Davis picked up two early, and Shea Bahr was the first to get her fourth with 10:48 left in the game.

That made establishing any kind of flow difficult. So did Cuba City, which used a number of weapons to keep the lead for most of the game.

Rowe, just a freshman, scored a team-high 22 points and hit six 3-pointers. Ella Vosberg, a sophomore, scored 15.

The Cubans tried to answer Passehl’s shot by dumping the ball down to Crist on their next possession, but Davis was ready. She jumped the pass and tipped it for a steal, and Aquinas had possession the rest of the game.

Cuba City had to foul, but its foul with 14.1 seconds left was only its second of the half. More fouls followed, and Macy Donarski was eventually put on the foul line, where she made the first for a 65-63 lead. A lane violation was called on the next attempt, but it didn’t matter.

Donarski stole the Cubans’ inbounds pass and finished off a 25-point performance with a layup before the buzzer for the final score.

Davis added 16 points for the Blugolds, whose lead after Passehl’s basket was their first since a brief 36-35 advantage on a Davis basket early in the second half.

The Blugolds couldn’t make shots or get offensive rebounds early as the Cubans took control.

Cuba City used an 8-0 run after a Barcha Hnizdilova basket got Aquinas within 12-11 with 12:59 on the clock.

Crist scored the first five points of that run, and Rowe finished it with a 3-pointer that gave the Cubans a 20-12 advantage.

Aquinas had the ball with a chance to tie three more times the rest of the half.

One resulted in a turnover, another with a missed shot and the final with two missed shots.

With making perimeter shots a major struggle, the Blugolds turned to Donarski, who found her way through the lane with regularity. She scored 14 of her team’s 31 first-half points and assisted on two big 3-pointers by Bahr.

Aquinas seemed to be back in a groove early in the second half when Davis rebounded a Cuba City miss on the first possession and fired the ball down the court to Maddie Murphy. She found Passehl for a 3 that gave the first real feel of the Aquinas offense the whole game.

Rowe and Vosberg, however, kept the Cubans in the fight — and in the lead — until Passehl’s late basket propelled the Blugolds to state.

“I’m really excited,” Macy Donarski said. “It feels like a long time coming.

“This is for the Jacy Weisbrods and Gracie Cronks after we didn’t get there last year. It’s special.”