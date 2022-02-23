WIAA girls basketball roundup: Onalaska Luther starts postseason by topping Riverdale

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team started its postseason by turning up the defense in a one-sided victory over Riverdale on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Knights held Riverdale to seven first-half points on the way to a 59-25 victory over the Chieftains in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.

Luther earned the right to play at fourth-seeded Lancaster on Friday.

Nine players scored for the Knights, who were led by a 16-point performance by senior and Bemidji State commit Rachel Koenig. Koenig made 7 of 14 shots, blocked five shots and pulled down four rebounds.

Senior Brianna Zenke added 11 points, four steals and three blocks for Luther, which led 34-7 at halftime and has won three games in a row.

DIVISION 2

Regional quarterfinals

Sparta 52, Hayward 30

SPARTA — The sixth-seeded Spartans (10-14) held the Hurricanes to 10 points in the first half, then scored 33 in the second to advance to a semifinal at third-seeded Central (16-8) on Friday.

Senior Malory Russ led Sparta with 17 points and eight rebounds as it won a playoff game for the second year in a row. The Spartans made seven 3-pointers, and Evelyn Tripp made four of them on her way to 12 points.

Emma Blackdeer added two 3s and scored nine points for Sparta, which lost twice to the RiverHawks during the regular season.

New Richmond 56, Holmen 31

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The Vikings (5-20) finished their season on a seven-game losing streak after holding a 10-point lead on the seventh-seeded Tigers.

Holmen had a 19-9 lead with more than five minutes remaining in the first half before New Richmond charged back and scored the next 21 points. The Tigers were within 19-16 by halftime and held the Vikings scoreless until 13½ minutes remained.

Senior Kelsie Reibel scored a team-high eight points for Holmen and hit a 3-pointer in each half.

River Falls 54, Tomah 36

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Timberwolves (9-16) were outscored by 18 points in the second half by the Wildcats.

Tomah trailed just 21-20 at halftime and was led by junior Lauren Noth’s 13 points. Junior teammate Aubrey King added 11.

DIVISION 3

Regional quarterfinals

Westby 75, Mauston 22

WESTBY — The fifth-seeded Norsemen (15-10) won their third straight game by blowing out the Golden Eagles and play at fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Friday.

Eleven Westby players scored at least two points, and Westby was led by freshman Erin Gluch’s 13 points. She scored 11 in the second half as the Norsemen held Mauston to six points after halftime.

Junior Hanna Nelson added 11 points and Jayda Berg, Easton Grass and Finley Konrad eight apiece for Westby.

Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30

STANLEY, Wis. — The 10th-seeded Blackhawks were knocked out by the Orioles.

Junior Zoey Clark scored 12 points for Viroqua (3-21), which lost 17 of its final 18 games.

Darlington 55, Melrose-Mindoro 40

DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Mustangs (11-14) lost their third straight game and were eliminated in the first round for the first time since 2014.

Adams-Friendship 42, Arcadia 38

ADAMS, Wis. — The ninth-seeded Raiders (6-19) were eliminated by the eighth-seeded Green Devils.

Cuba City 80, Cashton 42

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The 11th-seeded Eagles (10-15) had their season ended by Cuba City.

DIVISION 5

Regional quarterfinals

Blair-Taylor 73, Brookwood 31

BLAIR — The third-ranked Wildcats (24-1), who are seeded second, blasted the Falcons (3-22) for their 17th straight win and host seventh-seeded Wonewoc-Center (11-8) on Friday.

Junior Lindsay Steien poured in 34 points and had 18 in the first half as Blair-Taylor built a 32-11 lead. Steien also had nine rebounds.

Junior Abby Thompson had a triple double with 14 points, 11 steals and 10 assists for the Wildcats, and Vanessa Anderson’s 14 points led Brookwood. Chloe Wagner added eight points and nine rebounds for Blair-Taylor.

Ithaca 49, De Soto 37

DE SOTO — The eighth-seeded Pirates (10-15) were upset by the ninth-seeded Bulldogs.

