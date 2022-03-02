WIAA girls basketball sectionals: La Crosse Aquinas tackling unbeaten Mineral Point

There are plenty of reasons for Aquinas High School girls basketball coach to stock up on film of Mineral Point this season.

The Pointers were a very likely obstacle once the WIAA Division 4 tournament began, and the Blugolds, who have qualified for the past five championship games, had to be ready for that potential matchup.

“We’ve got seven or eight tapes on them,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said Tuesday night. “It’s going to be a tough matchup for sure. We have some idea on how we want to slow them down and try to contain, but they do a lot of things well.”

The court at Richland Center High School will be filled with players from two teams that do many things well on Thursday night. That’s when the Pointers (26-0) and Blugolds (21-4) meet in a sectional semifinal that tips off at 7 p.m.

Mineral Point is undefeated for a reason. It’s undefeated because it has balance (four players averaging more than 10 points per game), experience (it was Division 4 state runner-up to Mishicot last season) and talent (it’s top two scorers will play in the WIAC next season).

Aquinas may not have the same balance, but its experience is second to none considering both past success and the games it has played this season. And having a pair of Division I commits — senior Jacy Weisbrod is off to North Colorado after this season and junior Macy Donarski to Saint Louis University after next season — never hurts.

But can Weisbrod (21.6 points per game) and Donarski (17.4 ppg), who broke her nose last week, get enough help to counter that Mineral Point balance and advance to Saturday’s sectional finals? That remains to be seen.

The good news on that front is that junior Shea Bahr has been consistent and players like junior Alexa Neumeister, sophomores Danica Silcox, Maddie Murphy and Mary Niegelsen and freshman Kathryn Savoldelli have all looked more comfortable on the court with each game that passes.

Dave Donarski knows all will be needed to knock the Pointers, who beat Bangor in one of last year’s Division 4 state semifinals at the La Crosse Center, out of the tournament.

DIVISION 3

The top-seeded West Salem girls (22-4) have won three straight games and eight of nine as they prepare to play third-seeded Altoona (17-9) in a sectional semifinal that begins at 7 p.m Thursday in Wisconsin Dells.

The Panthers have been the model of balance in winning the Coulee Conference and a regional championship, but the Railroaders have been pretty consistent since losing six of eight games in December.

West Salem has four players averaging between 8 and 12.2 points per game, and junior Anna McConkey leads that group with the 12.2. Freshman Megan Johnson (10.8), senior Ella Jordan (9.9) and senior Taneea Henderson (8.0) follow.

Altoona, which beat G-E-T 55-27 in a regional, is led by 6-5 sophomore Alyssa Wirth, who averages 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and has received a handful of Division I scholarship offers.

Sophomore Josie Rondestvedt adds 11.9 and 5.7 rebounds for the Railroaders.

The winner of this game plays either top-seeded St. Croix Falls (22-4) or third-seeded Prescott (19-7) at Somerset at 7 p.m. Saturday for the right to play in the state tournament.

DIVISION 5

A rematch between two of the top small schools in the state takes place Thursday night in Independence, where top-seeded Bangor (25-2) meets second-seeded Blair-Taylor (26-1).

This is the second time the teams have played this season, and the Cardinals won the first one 66-47 on Dec. 23.

The Wildcats have been led by junior Lindsay Steien and her 28.2-point scoring average. She also averages a team-best 6.7 rebounds and adds 5 assists to her stat line each night.

Junior Abby Thompson leads Blair-Taylor with 6.5 assists and 6.1 steals per game. She also ranks second in scoring (15.2 ppg) and leads the Wildcats with 50 3-pointers.

The Cardinals are led by junior Nora Tucker’s 16.2 points per game, but she receives plenty of support from senior Taylor Jacobson (11.4 ppg), freshman Anna Fronk (9.0 ppg), senior Aliyah Langrehr (8.8 ppg) and senior Madelin Janisch (8.3 ppg).

Tucker scored 23 points when Bangor beat Blair-Taylor, and while Steien scored 19, she was the only Wildcat in double figures.

The winner of this game plays top-seeded Belmont (22-4) or second-seeded Highland (24-3) in a game that is currently scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Saturday in Elroy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.