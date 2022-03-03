 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA girls basketball sectionals: Mineral Point ends La Crosse Aquinas state run

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team had one last run in it Thursday night, but it wasn't enough to topple top-ranked Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

The Blugolds (21-5) whittled an 18-point second-half deficit to four, but the Pointers (27-0) finished the final two Aquinas possessions with steals in a 63-55 victory that moves them within one victory of a second straight state tournament.

The Blugolds had a streak of five straight state tournament snapped and were within 57-52 with 1 minute, 1 second remaining before Mineral Point used four free throws and a layup to finish them off.

Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod scored 15 points, and her 3-pointer from the top of the key had the Blugolds within 59-55 with 28.7 seconds remaining, but it was the last shot they made.

Mineral Point senior Mallory Lindsey scored 23 points and hit two big 3-pointers early in the second half to keep the Pointers in charge. She also hit a big shot in the lane to give them a 57-48 lead after a Maddie Murphy 3-pointer with 2:39 left.

People are also reading…

The story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin men's hockey team ready for 'another chance' in playoffs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News