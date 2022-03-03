WIAA girls basketball sectionals: Mineral Point ends La Crosse Aquinas state run

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team had one last run in it Thursday night, but it wasn't enough to topple top-ranked Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

The Blugolds (21-5) whittled an 18-point second-half deficit to four, but the Pointers (27-0) finished the final two Aquinas possessions with steals in a 63-55 victory that moves them within one victory of a second straight state tournament.

The Blugolds had a streak of five straight state tournament snapped and were within 57-52 with 1 minute, 1 second remaining before Mineral Point used four free throws and a layup to finish them off.

Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod scored 15 points, and her 3-pointer from the top of the key had the Blugolds within 59-55 with 28.7 seconds remaining, but it was the last shot they made.

Mineral Point senior Mallory Lindsey scored 23 points and hit two big 3-pointers early in the second half to keep the Pointers in charge. She also hit a big shot in the lane to give them a 57-48 lead after a Maddie Murphy 3-pointer with 2:39 left.

The story will be updated.

