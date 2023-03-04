ALTOONA — When the West Salem High School girls basketball team cut down the nets Saturday in Altoona, the first in line was senior forward Anna McConkey, the player for whom sophomore Megan Johnson and Co. fought.

“I knew that we all wanted this so bad,” Johnson said. “We wanted this for Anna, we wanted this for our seniors.”

Johnson led the second-seeded Panthers with 16 points, including the final four, in a 55-50 win over top-seeded Somerset to secure a WIAA Division 3 sectional title. West Salem will travel to Green Bay on Thursday for its first appearance in the state tournament since 1997.

“It’s really special,” McConkey said. “Being alone this year has been tough, but I got my girls by my side and it’s really special. We made history tonight. It’s been a long time since West Salem has gone to state.”

The Panthers (26-2) will bring five freshman and five sophomores to Green Bay next week as one of the younger teams in the tournament. But what the team lacks in experience is made up for in chemistry.

“I think it says how talented they are,” West Salem coach Matt Quick said. “We have a group of talented girls with length, speed, and the way we’ve come together as a team is what’s been so important to our tournament run. We’ve really bonded together. They truly love playing together. As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud.”

A 3-pointer by Johnson with 7 minutes, 26 seconds left in the second half gave West Salem a 43-41 lead, its first lead of the game that was larger than one point. A mid-range shot by Johnson with less than six minutes remaining gave the Panthers the lead for good.

Up by just one with 49.5 seconds remaining, Johnson scored to put the Panthers up by three.

“She’s a finisher,” Quick said. “We get in that position, she wants the ball in her hands. She did a great job controlling the ball and making the free throws there late. Everybody pitched in throughout the game in so many different ways. Very proud of them.”

Somerset junior Julia Rybacki’s 3-point shot with 24 seconds left was blocked out of bounds by Panthers freshman Josie Brudos. Another 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left was no good.

With 8.9 seconds left, Johnson made two shots to lock the game up for the Panthers. Both teams struggled with free throws throughout the game, with West Salem going 14-for-24 at the line while Somerset went 12-for-20 after making all six attempts in the first half.

“I was nervous, but I knew I could make them,” Johnson said. “I’ve made a million of free throws in my life, and it was the same as all the others.”

The Spartans (21-7) led by as many as 11 in the first half with eight points from senior forward Heather Gaikowski. After a timeout by West Salem with 6:07 left before the break, the Panthers cut the deficit down to 31-28 by halftime.

“Our defense had to be strong and our defense correlates to our offense,” Johnson said. “When we had a strong defense, we were getting transition points and easy buckets.”

Sophomore forward Sam Niemeier had nine points in the first half and then opened the second with a 3-pointer. Niemeier finished with 14.

McConkey also finished with 14 points, including eight in the second half. The Spartans were led by Gailkowski with 15.