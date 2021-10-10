WIAA girls golf: Tomah prepares for third run at Division 1 state tournament

The Tomah High School girls golf team has showed that it can play with anyone this season.

As expected, the Timberwolves dominated the MVC schedule and mixed in plenty of success against some of the state’s top programs along the way. Two straight appearances in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament paved the way for a big fall that most figured would end back University Ridge Golf Course.

Tomah made that happen by winning regional and sectional team championships, and that leads to a battle of ultimate success on Monday and Tuesday in Madison.

The Timberwolves take a No. 5 ranking from state coaches to their third straight state tournament and the hope to improve on seventh- and fifth-place finishes. They will contend with seven other ranked teams to do so.

Tomah won regional and sectional championship in becoming a three-time qualifier and joining Arcadia/Independence and a couple of individual qualifiers at University Ridge for Monday morning first-round tee times.

Arcadia/Independence is a Division 2 regional and sectional champion and also ranked fifth by state coaches.

Individuals Kiya Bronston and Allison Balduzzi — both from Onalaska — are the first Coulee Region golfers on the tees with Bronston beginning at 8 a.m. and Balduzzi at 8:20 a.m. on No. 1.

The Timberwolves have been led all season by senior Sophie Pokela and juniors Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler. Pokela was sectional runner-up, and Neumann led the Timberwolves at last year’s state tournament with a 17-over-par 125 over 18 holes that tied for sixth place.

Pokela tied for ninth and Zingler for 17th as Tomah placed fifth out of eight teams.

The Timberwolves have played with the state’s top Division 1 teams this fall, finishing second to top-ranked Middleton in a tournament at Maple Bluff Country Club on Aug. 30 and tying third-ranked Brookfield Central in a 13-team invitational at University Ridge on Sept. 7.

The Raiders begin to tee off from No. 1 at 9:40 a.m. Monday with senior Hallie Tulip leading the way after tying for low round during a sectional meet at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells. Tulip also qualified as a junior and placed 11th overall.

WIAA GIRLS TENNIS: The Coulee Region had a few automatic individual state qualifiers when last week’s sectional tournaments concluded, but a few more were added over the weekend.

The Central doubles team of senior Kayla Holman and sophomore Katie Johnson (20-10) were named Division 1 extra qualifiers and will match up in the first round with Green Bay Southwest’s Mallory Kerhin and Janelle Novotny (16-4) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

They join automatic Division 2 qualifiers Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney of Aquinas and Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress of Viroqua.

Silcox, a sophomore, and Fortney, a freshman, are singles qualifiers. Silcox (20-3) opens with Kohler’s Miria Burrows (17-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Fortney (20-3) meets Eau Claire Regis’ Sophie Merrick (19-12) in another first-round match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leer and Cress qualified as a doubles team (13-2) and open with Sheboygan Falls’ Claire Liebe and Rianna Krist (11-5) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

