WIAA girls golf: Tomah wins Division 1 regional in Sparta

SPARTA — The Tomah High School girls golf team has made winning habit this fall, and nothing about that changed as it began the WIAA postseason on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves had all four of their scoring golfers finish among the top seven and finished with a team score of 331 to easily win the Division 1 Sparta Regional at River Run Golf Course.

Tomh junior Brin Neumann tied Onalaska senior Allison Balduzzi with a 4-over-par 76 for medalist honors, and Neumann was joined among the top seven by senior Sophie Pokela (third, 79), junior Amelia Zingler (fifth, 86) and junior Madeline Ewers (tied seventh, 90).

Tomah junior Peyton Foster even shot a 91 and placed ninth.

The Timberwolves easily outscored runner-up Onalaska (359), third-place Wisconsin Rapids (378) and fourth-place Stevens Point (403). Point grabbed the final team qualifying spot for sectionals by three strokes over fifth-place Holmen (406).

All Wednesday qualifiers advance to the Rice Lake Sectional at Turtleback Golf Course on Oct. 5. The top two teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state tournament at University Ridge n Madison on Oct. 11-12.

The Timberwolves are attempting to qualify for their third consecutive state tournament. Tomah has qualified five times since 2011 and was fifth a year ago and sixth in 2019.

Balduzzi was backed up seniors Kiya Bronston and Lily Tobert, who tied for 10th place at 92, and junior Natalie Schreader (tied 14th, 99).

The Hilltoppers have played in 13 state tournament, most recently in 2018.

Holmen freshman Jayeanna Palm and senior Madison Wheeler are individual sectional qualifiers after finishing 12th and tied for 14th, respectively. Palm shot a 97 and Wheeler a 99.

Sparta senior Payton Jones also qualified individually by tying for 18th place with a 101.

The Spartans placed seventh with a team score of 455, and the Central/Logan co-op was eighth (463). Central/Logan was led by senior Anna Whitford-Hawkins, who tied for 22nd place with a 104.

DIVISION 2: Arcadia/Independence won the Prairie du Chien Regional with a score of 394 over second-place Wisconsin Dells, and Aquinas grabbed the final team qualifying spot with a 427 for fourth.

Prairie du Chien didn’t advance but senior Allison Kennedy placed third individually with a 92 at the Prairie du Chien Golf Course to lead all area participants.

Arcadia/Independenca had all four of its golfers finish among the top 11 with seniors Hallie Tulip and Kenzie Wolfe tied for seventh (97) and juniors Whitney Sonsalla and Brenna Seefeldt tied for ninth (99).

G-E-T’s Emily Nelson is an individual sectional qualifier after placing sixth (96).

Aquinas was led by senior Alexis Smith (12th, 104) and sophomore Elise Tomashek (tied 13th, 106). Senior Lizzie Wintheiser shot a 108 and senior Emma Miller a 109 for the Blugolds.

Local Division 2 qualifiers will compete at Trappers Turn Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., on Oct. 5

