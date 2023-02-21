ONALASKA — With just under five minutes left, junior forward McKenna LaFleur was down on the ice in a lot of pain as her Coulee Region girls hockey team trailed Black River Falls by a goal.

“I got hit with the puck in the foot,” LaFleur said. “It hurt really bad and I was about to get off the ice but I decided it didn’t hurt too bad when I saw the puck coming down the ice.”

On one leg, LaFleur picked up a loose puck and pushed it up ice until she found freshman forward Brooke Borkenhagen, who scored for the game-tying goal with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in regulation. LaFleur went on to score the game-winner in double-overtime to lift the third-seeded Cyclones past the seventh-seeded Tigers 3-2 in Tuesday's WIAA sectional semifinal.

Senior forward Jaden Hammes had the assist on the goal with 3:19 left in the four-on-four sudden death period.

“I saw Jaden going down and I saw an opportunity in front of the net and she just passed it and the biscuit went in,” LaFleur said.

The Cyclones (17-6) never led until the game-winner despite the Tigers (10-13) being outshot 51-30. Tigers junior goalie Sydney Magnuson finished with 48 saves after having 39 in her team’s 6-2 upset win over second-seeded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on Thursday.

“We knew going into the game that Sydney Magnuson was a great player,” Thorn said. “You’ve got to get a lot of shots on her, look to go low, get rebounds and find 2-on-1 opportunities. You look at a lot of those goals, that’s really what you saw. There were no clean slapshots, they went in based on the work of us as a team.”

Coulee managed to kill a pair of power plays during a scoreless first period. After the Tigers killed off a penalty of their own early in the second, junior forward Zowie Hunter took advantage of a breakaway opportunity and scored to go up 1-0.

The third period saw an early stoppage after LaFleur collided with Magnuson on a breakaway that left the goalie hurt in her own net. Both players remained in the game and just 24 seconds later LaFleur scored to tie the game.

Black River Falls responded, keeping the Cinderella story alive with a goal by junior Avery Hagen that was assisted by sophomores Alizah Hayes and Payton ONeill.

After the game-tying goal by Borkenhagen, a final shot before the buzzer by Hammes was deflected by the goaltender to force overtime. The Cyclones failed to score on eight shots in the first overtime, but needed just one from LaFleur to score in the second to advance.

The Cyclones will play fourth-seeded Hudson in the sectional final at noon Saturday at the Somerset Ice Arena in Somerset.