WIAA girls hockey: Hanson never satisfied in goal for Hilltoppers

Diana Hanson is never satisfied.

Onalaska co-op girls hockey coach Mark Thorn could always sense that about her, even at a young age.

“I’ve known Diana since she was little, and I’ve watched her progress,” Thorn said of Hanson, now a freshman, who this season has turned heads in her inaugural campaign as the Hilltoppers’ starting goaltender.

“She’s one of those — and we use this term affectionately — she’s a rink rat,” Thorn continued. “She’s always around the rink, always looking to play, no matter what level she would play at. When she was a squirt or peewee, she’d jump in with the bantams and things like that.

“She works out with the boys in the summer. She’s always looking to improve. Having that kind of desire and drive is only going to make her better as she continues on with her high-school career.”

The next step of Hanson’s career marks her first taste of postseason hockey, as the third-seeded Hilltoppers (20-4) take on the sixth-seeded Eau Claire North co-op (5-18-1) in a WIAA regional final Thursday, with puck drop slated for 5 p.m. at the OmniCenter.

Hanson enters that contest having already made an impression on not just her section, but the state as a whole. In 23 games this season, a span over which she’s posted a nearly unblemished 17-2 record, Hanson ranks sixth in the state in goals-against average (1.77), fourth in save percentage (.933) and third in wins.

For Onalaska, that kind of production in goal does more than just keep pucks out of the net.

“Not only does it help deter the other team, but I think it also instills a level of confidence in our other players,” Thorn said. “They know that if something were to happen, that there’s a good goaltender behind them that can help stop the puck.”

The Hilltoppers aren’t just strong on the back end of the ice.

Their combined prowess in net — which also includes contribution from senior Elsa Mitchell — has given license to their forwards to attack the opposition goal with gusto.

Up front, they have one of the state’s best players in Kiya Bronston, another Onalaska skater more than familiar with the high end of the state rankings. Her team-high 51 points this season are sixth-best statewide, as she ranks 13th overall in assists (20) and sixth in goals (31). Behind her, senior Jaden Hammes and junior McKenna LaFleur check in with 37 and 35 points, respectively, while four other Hilltoppers have also logged double-digit points this season.

The Onalaska attack isn’t a solo show, by any means.

Still, Thorn understands the kind of difference that top-end scoring talent can make. And with Bronston and Co., he has plenty of that in store.

“They bring not only a level of scoring power, but also a positive winning attitude that I think really has helped the team out; where it’s like, hey, no matter what the score is, we have an ability to come back,” Thorn said. “And we’ve had to do that in a handful of games this year after being down by two goals. So that’s one of the things that I’ve been most proud of, that the girls don’t get rattled in tight games and tight situations. They’ve really handled their business very well.

“The girls believe that they’re going to make it to the state tournament. I don’t see any reason why I would deter them from that view.”

With the kind of talent he has at his disposal, why would he?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0