WIAA girls hockey: Onalaska co-op wins semifinal

MADISON —A players-only meeting one night prior to the WIAA girls state hockey tournament gave the Onalaska co-op girls hockey team a much-needed boost.

The team-bonding session yielded benefits for the Hilltoppers

Junior forward Anna Szymanski scored two goals to lift the Onalaska to a 3-1 victory against top-seeded Xavier in a state semifinal on Thursday at Dane County Coliseum.

The win was the 20th straight victory for third-seeded Onalaska (24-4), which made its first state appearance since 2015.

The meeting took place in Madison after Onalaska’s team banquet. Szymanski said starters and reserves were all on the same page.

“The first thing we talked about was putting trust and belief into our team,” Szymanski said. “We came together and discussed that we need to trust each other and trust the girls who might fill in if we’re tired.”

“It was a good talk. We relaxed.”

Determination took over for relaxation on game day against Xavier.

Junior forward Kiya Bronson skated around the net and dished a pass to Szymanski, who scored at 2 minutes, 52 seconds into the second period to give Onalaska a 1-0 lead.

Xavier sophomore forward Grace Rentmeester scored a short-handed goal with 26 seconds left the second period to even the score to even the score at 1-all.

But Szymanski countered with a short-handed goal 11 seconds later that gave the lead back to Onalaska at 2-1. Bronson had the assist.

The goals for Szymanski, a junior forward, were her 11th and 12th of the season.

The Hilltoppers sidestepped potential disaster in the third period when Szymanski was assessed a five-minute penalty.

The penalty for boarding occurred midway through the third. Szymanski shoved Xavier’s Rentmeester into the boards for a second time in the period, but officials didn’t penalize Szymanski on the first instance.

The Hilltoppers’ penalty kill thwarted the Stars in the third, in addition to a pair of two-minute penalties in the first and second.

Hilltoppers freshman goaltender Diana Hanson recorded 31 saves in the win. The goalie, who entered the state semifinal with a .937 save percentage, has posted a 21-2 record.

Senior Tessa Deal scored an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left for the final margin of victory for Onalaska.

Bronson delivered her team-leading 21st and 22nd assists in the semifinal.

Xavier beat Onalaska 7-3 in the first game of the season for both teams on Nov. 19.

Onalaska coach Mark Thorn said that Szymanski has shown a grittiness throughout the season. The Hilltoppers thought Szymanski was lost for the season after suffering a right-knee injury with a couple minutes remaining in a win against Viroqua in late November, but wound up only missed three games.

“Something inside of her clicked at that point and said ‘Boy, I can’t take this game for granted.’ Ever since then, she has just stepped up more and more,” Thorn said. “It’s been unbelievable.”

Thorn said he’s proud of Hanson’s performance in goal, but thinks the rookie has absorbed instruction and tips from senior goalie Elsa Mitchell.

“Elsa is right there pushing Dana and helping on her sight lines, telling her to put her gloves high or low,” Thorn said.

“Dana has been phenomenal and I think she’s a big part of the reason that we’re here where we are.”

