SOMERSET, Wis. — The Coulee Region girls hockey team came up one goal and one win short of going to the WIAA state tournament next week.

Instead, the third-seeded Cyclones fell to fourth-seeded Hudson 2-1 in a sectional final at the Somerset Ice Arena.

The Raiders will go to state behind a pair of goals from senior Kaylie Prater, who had missed the two teams’ earlier meeting this season, which the Cyclones won 3-0. Coulee coach Mark Thorn also pointed to the performance of Raiders goalie Catterina Donna.

“Personally I thought it was a hard fought game with two great teams in their section,” Thorn said. “I give a lot of respect to Hudson. I thought our girls battled hard and we had plenty of chances but their goalie was just good enough to make some saves on our breakaway chances.”

Prater scored the game’s opening goal 48 seconds into the first period. Coulee sophomore goalie Diana Hanson made 11 saves the rest of the period to keep the score at 1-0 after the first.

In the second, Prater scored on a power play to make it 2-0 before Coulee finally got on the board. Freshman forward Ashlyn Praxel’s goal, her first of the playoffs and second of the season, made it 2-1 at the end of the period.

The game-tying goal never came for the Cyclones, who for the third time in four seasons finished with a winning record.

“I’m extremely proud of the team,” Thorn said. “We had great senior leadership with all five seniors and I think they set a great example. If you look at us, we're still a pretty young team and we’ll be bringing a pretty young nucleus into next season. It should be exciting.”

Madison Metro 5, Viroqua co-op 1

STOUGHTON, Wis. — The second-seeded Blackhawks fell behind 3-0 in the first period of their loss to the top-seeded Lynx at the Mandt Community Center.

Rachel Jasinski scored a pair of even strength goals in the first while Emma Stebbeds had a power play goal to open the scoring. Stebbeds added another power play goal in the second.

Viroqua finally got on the board four minutes into the third period with a goal by Cadence Dehlin. Mateya Kaduc was credited with the assist.

The Blackhawks failed to kill any of their three penalties, giving up their third power play goal in the final two minutes to Grace Bonnell.

Lilliah Tambourine had 45 saves for the Blackhawks while Addie Armstrong of Madison had 25.