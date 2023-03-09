GREEN BAY – Her absence – on the court, anyway – was visible as Kewaskum High School girls basketball players pulled down offensive rebounds and put the ball back in the basket.

West Salem senior Anna McConkey watched most of the bench as the Panthers battled the Indians in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at the Resch Center on Thursday afternoon.

She wasn’t in foul trouble but instead limited by a left wrist that was injured late during Tuesday’s practice and will likely end up in a cast over the next few days.

Second-seeded West Salem battled – hard – without her, but third-seeded Kewaskum used a strong start to the second half and an even stronger finish for a 46-34 victory that moved it to Saturday afternoon’s championship game against fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science.

“The hardest part is that I couldn’t bring to the team what I always do,” McConkey said through tears. “I really wanted to go out and be strong, play my normal minutes and give everything I could.”

Then she pointed to her left wrist.

“Unfortunately,” she said, “now I have to go get a cast.”

McConkey started and played 9 minutes, 43 seconds. She was only able to get one shot up and had to allow teammates to try and fill her role.

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but she also drew much more attention from Kewaskum’s defense with McConkey off the court.

But the Panthers didn’t fade without their senior until the end. West Salem (26-3) kept the Indians (23-5) within one or two possessions until the final 3:04, and Kewaskum made its free throws down the stretch.

“We knew our offensive flow wouldn’t be quite as good (without McConkey),” West Salem coach Matt Quick said. “We were happy with where we were at halftime, down three, but (Morgan Adams) and (Madi Dogs) had really good games and are really good players.

“They finished really well around the hoop and made free throws, and that opened up the lead (near the end).”

Adams scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half and added 10 rebounds. Dogs had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four big blocked shots for Kewaskum.

Adams and Dogs made life miserable for West Salem in the lane. Johnson made 6 of 22 shots after the Indians closed quickly on the ball and either swatted shots away or altered them.

Kewaskum also had eight offensive rebounds in the first half and led all but 21 seconds of the game.

The Panthers took their only lead at 14-13 when Johnson drove to the basket for a hoop with 1:40 left in the half. Dogs then converted one of those offensive rebounds to put the Indians up for good just 21 seconds later.

Dogs blocked shots at important points and just kept the Panthers out of finding a true rhythm offensively.

“They had really good defense in the lane, so driving was definitely difficult,” Johnson said. “They were also really handsy in the lane, so we couldn’t get kickout passes, either.

“They also closed out well, and we couldn’t shoot the ball as well as we wanted to.”

The Panthers, who made their first state appearance since 1997, were within 34-31 after Johnson found a clean path to the basket with 4:26 left, but Kewaskum scored 12 of the final 15 points for the victory.

The Indians led 9-2 early and didn't push that lead back to three possessions again until 3:04 remained.

Sophomore Makena Ihle added six points and freshman Josie Brudos five for West Salem, which will bank on this experience with a loaded roster returning next season.

Ihle played especially well early with a putback and a couple of free throws to help the Panthers figure out their path without McConkey.

“It will help us down the road,” Quick said. “Kewaskum had a really good game plan and exposed some of our weaknesses, so that’s what we need to work on to be a stronger team next year.

“We will be bumping up to Division 2 next year, but we feel like we’ll have a good shot to get back here.”