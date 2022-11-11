WIAA girls swimming: Logan/Central/West Salem relays head to state

The Logan/Central/West Salem girls swim team will be represented by two relay teams at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

They were joined by Black River Falls freshman Hannah Tubbs, who qualified for Friday night’s Division 2 50-yard freestyle.

Senior Priya Oshan, junior Shefali Ramakrishnan, sophomore Camille Johnson and freshman Avery Farmer qualified in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays after placing third in both events at last weekend’s Hudson Sectional.

The team swam to times of 1:52.49 in the 200 medley and 3:44.65 in the 400 free at Hudson for their spots in Waukesha.

They will swim in the eighth lane of the first heat in the 200 medley, where they are seeded 24th in an event they have state experience in from last season.

This is the third year in a row that the team has been represented at the competition.

Oshan, Johnson and Ramakrishnan were part of last season’s qualifying team that finished 23rd. Ramakrishnan was also an individual qualifier in 2020, when she finished 14th in the 100 butterfly.

The group is seeded 23rd in the 400 freestyle relay and will swim in the first lane during the first heat.