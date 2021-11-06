WIAA girls swimming sectionals: Ramakrishnan, Oshan lead Central/Logan/West Salem at D1 meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Central/Logan/West Salem girls swimming team placed seventh in a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday, and while it didn’t have any automatic state qualifiers, it had several top finishers.

The team scored 199 points in a competition won by Stevens Point (307½) and had seven top-five finishes in individual and relay events.

Sophomore Shefali Ramakrishnan and freshman Camille Johnson each placed among the top five in four events to lead the co-op program.

Ramakrishnan and Johnson teamed up as part of a third-place 200-yard medley relay that finished in 1 minute, 52.65 seconds and a fourth-place 200 freestyle relay that was clocked at 1:43.27.

Ramakrishnan added a second-place performance in the 100 backstroke (1:01.83) and a fifth-place showing in the 100 butterfly (59.59). Johnson was third in the 100 freestyle (55.31) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.46).

Junior Priya Oshan swam with both of those relay teams and added a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (55.11). Freshman Lauren Zarecki also swam with both relays.

The Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas team had three top-five finishes and posted a team score of 160.

Senior Ava Wickstrom and sophomore Ruthie Hale were both part of two fifth-place performances. They teamed up with sophomore Lily Churchill and junior Halie Eiken for a time of 1:54.32 in the 200 medley relay. Wickstrom added a fifth-place swim in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.05), and Hale matched it in the 100 backstroke (1:03.68).

Only event winners earn automatic sports in the state meet, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Other top finishers, however, have a chance to be chosen if their times are among the best in the state.

Division 2

DeForest Sectional

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor co-op scored 27½ points and was led by a 10th-place performance by sophomore Jenna Beam in the 100 butterfly (1:07.95).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0