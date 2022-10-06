WIAA girls tennis: Danica Silcox, Kate Fortney are state qualifiers as Blugolds place second

MADISON — Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney put together state-qualifying days as the Aquinas High School girls tennis team placed second at the WIAA Division 2 Edgewood Sectional on Thursday.

Silcox, a junior and three-time qualifier, finished second at No. 1 singles. She beat Delavan-Darien's Rylee Crull 6-1, 6-0 and Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis 6-1, 6-2 before Edgewood junior Lily Olson — last season's Division 2 state singles champion — handed her a 6-2, 6-1 loss in the finals.

Silcox was knocked out of the Division 2 bracket in the second round as a sophomore.

Fortney a sophomore who qualified for stat last season, won the No. 2 singles bracket by sweeping through the competition on Thursday. Fortney beat Watertown Luther Prep's Emma Slayton 6-1, 6-0 in a semifinal match and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Onalaska Luther's Cate Bruemmer in the championship match.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and doubles brackets and the winners of No. 2 singles and doubles brackets automatically qualify for the WIAA state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 13-15.

Extra qualifiers will be announced in the future by the WIAA.

The Blugolds finished with a team score of 36, which was beaten by Edgewood's 46. Onalaska Luther was fifth with a score of 18, and West Salem seventh with 13.

Aquinas junior Charlee Gauger placed second at No. 3 singles, and freshman teammate Tenzin Nelson won the No. 4 singles bracket.

The duo of senior Grace Butler and junior Avie Nelson won the No. 3 doubles bracket with a pair of straight-set victories.