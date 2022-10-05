 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
top story
WIAA GIRLS TENNIS SECTIONALS

WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Central duo qualifies for state

Katie Johnson Odessa Barreyro Central tennis

Central's Odessa Barreyro, right, and Katie Johnson, are No. 1 doubles WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers after placing fourth in a sectional at Green Island Courts on Wednesday.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Central High School No. 1 doubles team of senior Odessa Barreyro and junior Katie Johnson qualified for the WIAA individual team state tournament by placing fourth in its Division 1 sectional at Green Island Courts on Wednesday.

Barreyro and Johnson won their first match but lost their next two. The top four finishers at first flight in singles and doubles and champions at second flight in singles and doubles automatically qualify for the state tournament, which takes place Oct. 13-15 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Central was third (18 points) and Onalaska fourth (17) in the team standings. Middleton won the championship and qualified for the team state tournament.

Barreyro and Johnson needed three sets to win their quarterfinal match 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 over Verona’s Julia Huseth and Annie Nick.

Middleton’s Ashley Andler and Amy Li handed them a 6-1, 6-2 loss in the semifinals, then Madison West’s Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan beat them 6-0, 6-3 in the third-place match.

People are also reading…

All four local qualifiers in the No. 1 singles bracket — Central’s Sienna Torgerud, Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl, Onalaska’s Alex Drazkowski and Logan’s Norah Hofland — were defeated in quarterfinal matches.

Central junior Allison Culp split two matches and finished third at No. 2 singles. She won the third-place match 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 over Reedsburg’s Madelyn Casey. Senior Allie Schlicht added a third-place finish at No. 3 singles, gaining that spot with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Onalask’s Sofia Tak in the placement match.

Sparta’s No. 3 doubles team of Kira Markuson and Libby Oswald finished third by beating Onalaska’s Grace Fabian and Jada Odegard 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Onalaska senior Gaonou Her placed fourth at No. 4 singles.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz describes relationship with former coach Paul Chryst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News