WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Central duo qualifies for state

The Central High School No. 1 doubles team of senior Odessa Barreyro and junior Katie Johnson qualified for the WIAA individual team state tournament by placing fourth in its Division 1 sectional at Green Island Courts on Wednesday.

Barreyro and Johnson won their first match but lost their next two. The top four finishers at first flight in singles and doubles and champions at second flight in singles and doubles automatically qualify for the state tournament, which takes place Oct. 13-15 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Central was third (18 points) and Onalaska fourth (17) in the team standings. Middleton won the championship and qualified for the team state tournament.

Barreyro and Johnson needed three sets to win their quarterfinal match 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 over Verona’s Julia Huseth and Annie Nick.

Middleton’s Ashley Andler and Amy Li handed them a 6-1, 6-2 loss in the semifinals, then Madison West’s Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan beat them 6-0, 6-3 in the third-place match.

All four local qualifiers in the No. 1 singles bracket — Central’s Sienna Torgerud, Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl, Onalaska’s Alex Drazkowski and Logan’s Norah Hofland — were defeated in quarterfinal matches.

Central junior Allison Culp split two matches and finished third at No. 2 singles. She won the third-place match 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 over Reedsburg’s Madelyn Casey. Senior Allie Schlicht added a third-place finish at No. 3 singles, gaining that spot with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Onalask’s Sofia Tak in the placement match.

Sparta’s No. 3 doubles team of Kira Markuson and Libby Oswald finished third by beating Onalaska’s Grace Fabian and Jada Odegard 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Onalaska senior Gaonou Her placed fourth at No. 4 singles.