WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Central third, Holmen fourth at Division 1 sectional

MADISON — The Central High School girls tennis team placed third and Holmen fourth with neither leaving the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee Sectional with an automatic state qualifier on Wednesday.

The RiverHawks scored 23 points and the Vikings 20 in a meet won by Middleton (43) at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winners at No. 2 singles and doubles earned spots in the upcoming state tournament.

Logan scored eight points, Tomah six and Onalaska two.

Coulee Region players recorded four third-place finishes with three singles players from Holmen and central and one Central doubles team closing out the sectional with victories.

Holmen's Isabel Ploessl and Delaney Gelder placed third at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, and Central's Allie Schlicht stopped the Vikings from getting another third-place finish by beating Emma Goede 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 4 singles third-place match.

Ploessl and Gelder both won in straight sets after losing semifinal matches, and Ploessl handed Logan's Tatyana Roberts a 6-4, 6-1 defeat in their third-place matchup.

Central's Maggie and Sophie Hannum finished third at No. 2 doubles with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 third-place victory over Baraboo's Claire Bildsten and Annie Langkamp. Central's Ella Lysne and Sam Vandermolen placed fourth at No. 3 doubles.

The WIAA will add state qualifiers to fill its brackets in the coming days before the individual state tournament takes place Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

