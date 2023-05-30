Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The West Salem High School softball team dug itself out of a 12-run deficit to beat a No. 1 seed on Tuesday and advance to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals.

The Panthers (18-7) gave up 12 runs in the first two innings before coming back and beating Mount Horeb 15-14 in 10 innings for a sectional semifinal victory.

West Salem, which has won 11 straight games, is one victory away from playing in the state tournament and will have to beat top-seeded Beloit Turner (21-2), which is ranked seventh by state coaches.

Junior Sydney Laursen tripled in the top of the 10th inning and scored the winning run when the catcher threw back high to the pitcher. After reaching the end of the seventh inning tied at 12, both teams scored twice in the eighth before Laursen's scoring sequence in the 10th.

Freshman Josie Brudos hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and sophomore catcher Megan Johnson added a solo shot to lead off the fourth as the Panthers scored 11 times in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Division 4

Blair-Taylor 6, Osseo-Fairchild 2

BLAIR — The top-seeded Wildcats (24-3) moved to within one win from qualifying for the state tournament with a win over an Osseo-Fairchild team that had been playing very well.

Blair-Taylor, which is ranked fourth by state coaches, had 10 hits, and that was plenty of support for Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson. Steien pitched four innings, struck out nine and allowed one hit, and Thompson pitched three, struck out five and allowed three hits.

Lexi Lofgren went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Lydia Frederixon matched the 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and one RBI. Steien was 2 for 4, scored a run and stole two bases.

Anna White also doubled for the Wildcats,

Blair-Taylor hosts second-seeded Stratford in a 5 p.m. sectional final on Thursday.

Division 3

River Valley 3, Prairie du Chien 0

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Blackhawks (11-9) were shut out and held to three hits.

River Valley scored once in the first inning and twice in the sixth.

GIRLS SOCCER

WIAA regional semifinals

Division 2

Central 10, Logan/Luther 0

The second-seeded RiverHawks (12-4-3) scored eight goals in the first half and earned a regional championship game against third-seeded River Falls at Fields for Kids on Saturday.

Ellie Kirchner and Grace Wilkerson each scored three goals, and Kate Heiderscheit added two goals and an assist for Central, which scored in the fourth, eighth, 11th and 12th minutes and didn’t allow the Rangers (2-14-2) a shot on goal.

Chloe Ackerman had one goal and one assist for the RiverHawks, and Avery Bosshard assisted on three goals. Gabby Jarman had two assists and Wilkerson one.

New Richmond 5, Holmen 2

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Olivia Schneider and Chase Lutz scored goals for the Vikings (5-8-5).

Kayla Allen assisted on Schneider’s goal, and Lutz scored unassisted.

Baraboo 4, Tomah 2

BARABOO, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Timberwolves (7-12) had their season ended by the fourth-seeded Thunderbirds.

River Falls 10, Sparta 0

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Spartans (9-8-2) had their season ended by the third-seeded Wildcats.