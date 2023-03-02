West Salem co-op gymnastics coach Carrie O’Hearn doesn’t want her team to feel any pressure heading into the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

While her seniors may have qualified for the tournament last year, this year will be their first in the two-day format after it was condensed because of COVID-19. West Salem will compete in the team competition on Friday at Wisconsin Rapids High School before several members return on Saturday for a shot at an individual championship.

O’Hearn likes her squad — made up of gymnasts from West Salem, Aquinas and Bangor — to view the team and individual competitions through a different lens.

“We just kind of look at this week as a bonus,” O’Hearn said. “We get to have our seniors in the gym for one more week, we get to have one more week of practice and we get one more team competition together.”

West Salem posted the best score among nine teams at its home sectional last Saturday, scoring a 139.75 to beat out River Falls and Onalaska for the top spot and secure its fifth team appearance in the state tournament. West Salem's best WIAA team finish was second in 1981.

The week prior, the co-op won the Coulee Conference meet with a season-best score of 141.6 and record-setting team marks on the balance beam (36.5) and floor exercise (37.575). There’s a through line with O'Hearn's team and its best performances.

“This team competes their absolute best when they’re relaxed and having fun,” O’Hearn said. “Not putting pressure on them and having a relaxed environment where they can joke around and have fun in warmups. That is when they compete at their very best.”

Among the seven Coulee Region teams sending individual gymnasts, West Salem leads the pack with four on top of its team appearance. Senior Taliya Michlig will finish her high school career, which started as a sophomore, with a second straight all-around title opportunity after finishing 13th last season.

“(High school gymnastics) was something that I debated doing, and I’m really glad I did it,” Michlig said. “I’ve made really close friends, I’ve had a lot of friends on this team and I feel like it’ll keep growing as a team with all the talented athletes we have."

This will be Michlig’s third state appearance as an individual. Michlig won the West Salem sectional all-around title with a 36.425 and tied for first in the floor routine.

A pair of underclassmen, freshman Camdyn Lyga and sophomore Kennedy Garbers, will also compete in the floor routine. Junior Natalie Peterson will compete on the uneven bars. O'Hearn credits her younger gymnasts for pushing Michlig and others to improving this season.

“Having such strong underclassmen around (Michlig) makes her have to step up and work extra hard to be the leader of the team,” O’Hearn said. “We have wonderful floor routines as we have in the past, and the younger kids are just pushing her to her limits as well. It’s great to see she’s helping them, and they’re helping her. They don’t even realize that they’re pushing her, but they are.”

Any West Salem co-op gymnast winning a championship on Saturday would mark the first individual title for the collective schools since West Salem's Angie Althoff won the all-around title in 1979.

Hemker returns to state

For the third year in a row, Sparta senior Ella Hemker will try and chase down an all-around state championship.

Hemker finished fifth overall last season at state while winning the vaulting portion of the competition with a score of 9.383, Sparta's first individual state title in program history. Hemker was the highest finishing sophomore in 2021 with a third-place spot while taking second on the vault. Sparta coach Lucy Bennett said experience is an area where Hemker has an edge on a lot of the competition.

“She’s a very hard worker and also competes in club gymnastics,” Bennett said. “She’s got the extra time that she practices. She’s been doing gymnastics since she was very young.

"She’s got a very good chance at it. She’s got some very high level skills on the floor and is really consistent. She’s also been working really hard this year on her bars routine to make it flow and put the connections and put more advanced skills there.”

The Spartans will send more than one excellent vaulter in Hemker, who won the West Salem sectional with a score of 9.350. Freshman Gabriella Bjorkman will join her teammate in Wisconsin Rapids after placing fourth on the vault at sectionals.

The G-E-T co-op will send senior Abby Miller to her fourth consecutive state final after she placed fourth in the all-around at the West Salem sectional. Miller tied with Michlig for the top spot in floor exercise with a score of 9.525. Miller has twice been in the all-around state final with a best finish of 11th in 2020.

The Viroqua co-op will have a pair of all-around contenders in junior Morgan Siekert and sophomore Isabell Korn. Korn won the all-around crown at the Platteville sectional while Siekert took fourth to qualify.

The pair finished first and second in the balance beam competition with Korn beating out Siekert 9.425 to 9. Both qualified as all-around competitors last season with Siekert making the balance beam state final in 2021.

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore junior Madilyn Fisher will compete for the all-around title for the second straight season. Fisher finished third last season on the vault. In the Platteville Sectional, Fisher finished second all-around with wins on the vault and the floor exercise.

Joining her from the co-op will be senior Alyssa Schoepp on balance beam. Schoepp, a 2021 state qualifier in the floor routine, qualified with a fifth-place finish and score of 8.6 in the sectional.

Junior Emma Rudie of Onalaska/Luther will compete at her first state tournament after qualifying for the uneven bars. Rudie finished tied for third (8.75) with Peterson and River Falls freshman Ella Pierce.

In Division 1, Holmen sophomore Katie Lange will compete as an individual on the uneven bars after finishing third in the Chippewa Falls sectional with a score of 8.8.