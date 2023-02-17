ONALASKA – The Coulee Region girls hockey team started its postseason with a bang on Thursday by handing the Somerset co-op a 5-0 defeat in a WIAA regional final at the OmniCenter.

The Cyclones (16-6) broke open a close game with four goals in the third period to earn a sectional semifinal game on their home ice, Coulee Region hosts the seventh-seeded Black River Falls co-op (11-12) on Tuesday after it knocked off second-seeded Chippewa Falls 6-2.

Junior McKenna LaFleur scored two goals and assisted on two others for the Cyclones, who only held a 32-27 advantage in shots.

LaFleur gave Coulee Region a 1-0 lead it held through two periods by scoring an unassisted goal while her team was short-handed in the first. She ran her season totals to a team-high 22 goals and eight assists.

She scored again – with an assist from Brooke Borkenhagen – just 1 minute, 34 seconds into the third before assisting on lead-padding goals by Jaden Hammes and Borkenhagen,

Adeline Lee rounded out the scoring for the Cyclones.

Sophomore Diana Hanson played all 51 minutes in goal and turned back all 27 shots she faced.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2

WIAA regional finals

Menomonie 7, West Salem 5

MENOMONIE, Wis. – The seventh-seeded Panthers had their season ended by the second-seeded Mustangs.

West Salem recovered from early scoring bursts by Menomonie but could never get the lead.

The Mustangs scoffed four of the first five goals but only led 5-3 after two periods. Tyler Meyer then scored with an assist from Jacob Helgeson to make it 5-4 in the third before Menomonie scored twice in a five-minute span.

Freshman Aiden Koonce scored three goals and assisted on another for the Panthers, while Helgeson had a goal and two assists. Meyer also had one goal and one assist for West Salem (3-19).

Black River Falls co-op 4, Viroqua co-op 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS – The top-seeded Tigers (15-7) advanced to a sectional semifinal against the fourth-seeded Altoona co-op on Tuesday.

Black River Falls scored three goals in the third period to take care of the Blackhawks.

Wyatt Tennant scored two goals for the Tigers, and teammate Calvin Lakowske assisted on two. Drew Apicella and Wyatt Madvig scored for Black River Falls.

Christopher Muir posted the shutout in goal for the Tigers.