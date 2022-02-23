WIAA hockey roundup: Onalaska co-op girls one win away from state berth

HUDSON, Wis. — McKenna La Fleur scored twice, and Peyton Sawyer once as the Onalaska co-op girls hockey team beat Hudson 3-2 in a WIAA sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers (22-4) have won 18 straight games and outscored their playoff opponents 5-2. Onalaska plays fourth-seeded Western Wisconsin (19-7) in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on Friday with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

Western Wisconsin eliminated top-seeded River Falls 6-3 on Wednesday.

The goals are LaFleur's 25th and 26th of the season, and Sawyer's is her sixth as they dropped the Raiders' record to 11-14.

Viroqua co-op 5, Sun Prairie co-op 3

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The second-seeded Blackhawks (13-9-1) moved into a sectional championship game against top-seeded Middleton on Saturday by beating the Cardinals.

Leonie Boettcher scored four goals for Viroqua, which led 3-1 after Sun Prairie took the first lead. Rachel Simonson also scored for the Blackhawks, who won it when Simon scored short-handed after Sun Prairie pulled to within 4-3 in the third.

Viroqua, which has outscored two postseason opponents 16-3, plays Middleton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA sectional semifinals

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Black River Falls 2 (3OT)

BALDWIN, Wis. — The top-seeded Hawks scored at the 7-minute, 31-second mark to end the Tigers' season and move on to the sectional championship game.

Cooper Peterson scored twice, and Drew Apicella assisted on both for fifth-seeded Black River Falls (17-6), which trailed 2-1 after the first period before Peterson tied it at 4:31 in the third.

