WIAA individual state wrestling: De Soto's Aiden Brosinski tops Joe Penchi for 152-pound title

MADISON -- Aiden Brosinski had no idea he had the power to make De Soto High School wrestling coach Chad Johnson cry, but he did just that Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Johnson, a former WIAA Division 3 state champion for the Pirates and NCAA Division III national champion heavyweight at Augsburg University, was probably fighting it, but the topic finally got to him.

Brosinski's 4-3 championship victory over Aquinas senior Joe Penchi in a Division 3 title bout at 152 pounds was significant for several reasons.

It was significant because it included two Coulee Region competitors. It was significant because it gave two friends the chance to compete over the biggest championship in their chosen sport. It was significant because the seniors were ending their high school careers together.

It was most significant to Johnson, however, because Brosinski not only broke through to qualify to wrestle for the title, he broke through to win it and complete his career with a 141-14 record.

"He's the hardest working kid I've ever seen," Johnson said as his eyes watered a bit. "It was important for him to win tonight ... that was a big one.

"That's for the De Soto wrestling community. We needed it."

Brosinski's championship is De Soto's first since Cole Johnson -- Chad's brother -- won the second of his two straight titles in 2013.

The most significant point of the match came halfway through the third period, when Brosinski got in on a shot and drove Penchi backward. Penchi managed to get his right arm hooked under Brosinski's right leg to block the takedown and slowly shifted his weight into his opponent.

As he strengthened his grip, Penchi was able to turn Brosinski to his back for just a split second. But that's when Brosinski made a counter of his own.

“He almost had that spladle locked in on me,” said Brosinski, who recorded third-place state finishes as a sophomore and junior. “That’s his go-to right there.

“I can’t lie. I was a little nervous at that point. I really had the leg lock, so I loosened it up a little so I could get out and roll through.”

That roll through gave Brosinski a 4-1 lead and the separation he needed to withstand a Penchi takedown with 17 seconds left and still win. Brosinski stayed on his belly to the ground when Penchi backed off to let him him, and the last several seconds ran off the clock.

"He didn't have to get up," said Penchi, who was taken down midway through the first period and escaped with 1:19 left in the second to produce a 2-1 score before Brosinski's crucial takedown. "The match was over. It was a smart move."

The loss stung Penchi (29-5), who lost three matches to Brosinski this season. He felt like he let a golden opportunity slip away when the game-changing takedown was scored.

"If I would have just turned in, I would have had two," said Penchi, who logged a 114-17 career record for the Blugolds. "I don't know why I wanted the pin so bad.

"I had the spladle, and I tried to go for it. He slipped his head out and got out of it. It was there. I do that move a lot and get there with my defensive stuff all the time, but I couldn't make it happen."

Brosinski did make it happen in his final match, and that gave him the ultimate memory in terms of ending his career as a Pirate.

"It was nice to be out there with (Penchi)," Brosinski said. "The two best kids in the state live less than a quarter-mile from each other, so that's pretty nice."

