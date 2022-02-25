 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WIAA STATE WRESTLING

WIAA individual state wrestling: Five advance in Division 1 consolations

MADISON -- Five Coulee Region wrestlers -- three from Holmen High School and two from the Logan/Central co-op -- advanced through morning Division 1 consolation matches zt the Kohl Center on Friday morning.

All five wrestle again Friday afternoon with the winners advancing to the placement round of the WIAA individual state tournament.

Logan/Central senior Dylan Ellefson (40-5) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss Thursday night to pin Neenah's Nick Novak (36-16) in 4 minutes, 23 seconds during their 152-pound bout.

Logan/Central teammate Cole Fitzpatrick (35-8), a junior, also won by pin, finishing his 120-pound match with Brookfield East's Matthew Seim (19-6) in 1:29.

Holmen senior Tyler Jahn (33-12), like Ellefson and Fitzpatrick, shook off a quarterfinal loss with a pin in the only all-local matchup of the morning. Jahn pinned Tomah's Logan Boulton (26-15) in 3:19 at 138.

Holmen junior Andrew Weiss (33-10, 126) and senior Carson Westcott (39-6, 220) also won matches Friday morning. Weiss recorded a 4-2 decision over Superior's Connor Krueger (29-3), and Westcott pinned Nicolet's Demetrius Bissen (28-18) in just 40 seconds.

People are also reading…

Holmen senior Branson Beers and Tomah junior Gavin Finch both lost consolation matches Friday morning.

Beers (34-12) was pinned by West Bend West's Carter Lovy in 3:53 at 152, and Finch (38-8) dropped a 13-11 decision to South Milwaukee's Connor O'Donnell (42-6) at 126.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers men's hockey team prepares to play Minnesota on the road

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News