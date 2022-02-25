WIAA individual state wrestling: Five advance in Division 1 consolations

MADISON -- Five Coulee Region wrestlers -- three from Holmen High School and two from the Logan/Central co-op -- advanced through morning Division 1 consolation matches zt the Kohl Center on Friday morning.

All five wrestle again Friday afternoon with the winners advancing to the placement round of the WIAA individual state tournament.

Logan/Central senior Dylan Ellefson (40-5) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss Thursday night to pin Neenah's Nick Novak (36-16) in 4 minutes, 23 seconds during their 152-pound bout.

Logan/Central teammate Cole Fitzpatrick (35-8), a junior, also won by pin, finishing his 120-pound match with Brookfield East's Matthew Seim (19-6) in 1:29.

Holmen senior Tyler Jahn (33-12), like Ellefson and Fitzpatrick, shook off a quarterfinal loss with a pin in the only all-local matchup of the morning. Jahn pinned Tomah's Logan Boulton (26-15) in 3:19 at 138.

Holmen junior Andrew Weiss (33-10, 126) and senior Carson Westcott (39-6, 220) also won matches Friday morning. Weiss recorded a 4-2 decision over Superior's Connor Krueger (29-3), and Westcott pinned Nicolet's Demetrius Bissen (28-18) in just 40 seconds.

Holmen senior Branson Beers and Tomah junior Gavin Finch both lost consolation matches Friday morning.

Beers (34-12) was pinned by West Bend West's Carter Lovy in 3:53 at 152, and Finch (38-8) dropped a 13-11 decision to South Milwaukee's Connor O'Donnell (42-6) at 126.

