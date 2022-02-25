WIAA individual state wrestling: Holmen, Aquinas, PdC bringing home the hardware

MADISON — As if Carson Westcott needed any more motivation, Holmen High School assistant wrestling coach Jared Bagniewski gave him some as Westcott prepared for his final Division 1 220-pound match of the day at the Kohl Center.

"We've never had four medalists at a state meet," Bagniewski told Westcott as they stood at the end of a tunnel that leads to six mats in the middle of the venue floor. "You can make that happen."

Westcott then went out and thoroughly dominated D.C. Everest's Mitchell Danielski to help this version of the Vikings make some history in the WIAA individual state tournament on Friday.

Westcott (40-6) pinned Danielski (31-13) in 3 minutes, 44 seconds in the second round of consolation matches to assure himself a spot on the podium Saturday night. Senior teammate Tyler Jahn (34-12, 138 pounds) did his part earlier in the session and made sure he'll join Westcott on the podium by handing D.C. Everest's Blake Heal (31-9) a 7-0 defeat.

With senior Parker Kratochvill and sophomore Preston Kratochvill qualified for Friday night's semifinal round, the group becomes the first to accomplish the feat.

"We've had three tons of times," Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. "But never four."

Logan/Central will get two wrestlers to the podium after Cole Fitzpatrick ad Dylan Ellefson won consolation matches of their own Friday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick (36-8, 120), who is ranked ninth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, completed a fantastic day with a 7-1 decision over Elkhorn's Trayton Torres (36-12). Fitzpatrick also pinned Brookfield East's Matthew Seim (19-6) in 1:29 to win his first consolation match.

Both Torres and Seim earned honorable mention in state rankings, but Fitzpatrick never gave either of them a chance on Friday.

Ellefson (41-5, 152) took the exciting path to winning his second consolation match and beat Nicolet's Ben Ott (40-16) 4-3 by tiebreaker. He started his day by pinning Neenah's Nick Novak (36-16) in 4:23.

Both are still alive for third-place finishes. Consolation semifinals for all divisions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and fifth- and third-place matches follow.

DIVISION 2-3 CONSOLATIONS: Senior Riley Klar (36-9, 182) and sophomore David Malin (37-6, 170) assured Aquinas of six medals by following up quarterfinal losses with consolation victories Friday afternoon.

"Iron sharpens iron, and these guys are a testament to that," Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. "When they are in the wrestling room, it's like they get championship-caliber matches. They are used to this intensity and used to this high level of wrestling."

Malin lost in overtime, and Klar was pinned during quarterfinal bouts and came back on short rest to continue their tournaments.

"Bam Bam (Klar) has put in the work and fallen short the last three years before breaking through this year," Stanek said. "He not only gets to state, but he makes the podium.

"For Dave to have that devastating quarterfinal loss and come back an hour later and wrestle that way shows his character."

Prairie du Chien has four still alive in the consolation round and will go home with five medals with Rhett Koenig qualifying for the Division 2 semifinals.

Drew Hird (35-13, 138), Luke Kramer (42-11, 145), Maddox Cejka (37-10, 152) and Blake Thiry (39-8, 195) will all join Koenig someplace on the podium. Thiry won by tiebreaker, and Hird won by pin.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Tanner Andersen also suffered a tough quarterfinal defeat on Friday but came back to win and remain eligible for another state medal.

Andersen (45-2), who is ranked third in the state, lost a 5-2 decision to second-ranked Brody Hart (41-2) of Winneconne in the quarterfinals. He rallied to major Baldwin-Woodville's Tyler Fink (39-9) 13-4.

TEN SEMIFINALISTS FRIDAY NIGHT: The Coulee Region qualified 10 wrestlers for Friday night's semifinal round, which began after the Tribune's print deadline. Coverage from those matches can be found at lacrossetribune.com.

Aquinas qualified an area-best four for semifinal bouts as Divisions 2 and 3 staged quarterfinals on Friday. The Kratochvill brothers qualified Thursday night.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (42-1, 106), junior Tate Flege (38-6, 145), senior Joe Penchi (29-4, 152) and junior Calvin Hargrove (41-2, 160) all won Division 3 quarterfinal matches Friday morning.

Sticking with Division 3, De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (48-1, 152) and Westby senior Dylan Nottestad (48-1, 285) both pinned quarterfinal opponents.

Prairie du Chien junior Rhett Koenig (48-2, 132) kept alive his hopes of a third Division 2 state championship, and West Salem/Bangor senior Evan Wolfe (43-6, 138) gave the area a second Division 2 semifinalist.

Wolfe beat Prairie du Chien's Drew Hird (35-13) 6-1 to advance.

