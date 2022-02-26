WIAA individual state wrestling: Jake Fitzpatrick makes history for La Crosse Aquinas

MADISON -- Things weren't going the way Jake Fitzpatrick hoped, and the Aquinas High School sophomore said he was "scared" as the third period of his WIAA Division 3 championship match began.

Fitzpatrick trailed Mineral Point's Roen Carey by four points after two periods of their 106-pound title bout at the Kohl Center on Saturday, and while Fitzpatrick had to piece together a fairly safe comeback, the plan quickly changed.

That allowed Fitzpatrick the chance to make history.

Fitzpatrick caught Carey on a bad shot, turned him to his back near the edge of the mat to turn that four-point deficit into an 11-8 victory that made him the program's first WIAA state champion.

"That was the plan," Fitzpatrick said when asked if he was simply looking for a tying takedown when he trailed 8-6 in the final 20 seconds. "I was looking at the clock, and time was running out.

"When (Carey) took that shot, I knew I had to capitalize on it."

Fitzpatrick pushed his career record to 60-5 as he improved on last year's fourth-place state finish.

Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said he knew that Fitzpatrick wasn't out of anything as the third period started.

"Jake can score in bunches," Stanek said. "So even though we were down 7-3, we knew he could escape, and we knew he could get two takedowns quick because he can get two takedowns in 15 seconds if he wanted to.

"It's just a matter of him pulling the trigger. I still felt confident. I knew we weren't out of it."

The victory capped a dominant season that included a single loss at the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wis., the first week of January. Fitzpatrick placed third that weekend.

He'd been challenged since then, but Carey was the aggressor in the final and forced Fitzpatrick to react more than he typically does. Fitzpatrick, however, navigated those waters well, especially in the closing seconds.

"I was kind of hoping to get the takedown," Fitzpatrick said, "but it was better than I thought it was gonna be."

