WIAA individual state wrestling: Kratochvills headed to D1 semifinals together

MADISON -- Jason Lulloff thought it would happen, and so did the brothers, but Parker and Preston Kratochvill had to go out on the wrestling mat and make it happen Thursday.

The fact that they could means the Holmen High School siblings are still in the mix for Division 1 championships in the WIAA individual tournament at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore Preston Kratochvill (40-9) won two matches at 132 pounds, and senior Parker Kratochvill (38-8) won two at 145 as both breezed through the competition to qualify for Friday night's semifinal round.

"To be honest, this is what I would have predicted," Lulloff said after Thursday evening's quarterfinals. "I have confidence in both of them.

"Preston is really coming around, but he's also a big tournament guy. He comes through in big events."

So does Parker, who pinned his first opponents and shut out his second.

Their performances highlighted the Division 1 portion of the first day for the Coulee Region, which still has 10 of 11 qualifiers alive for third place after the first two rounds.

Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson (39-5, 152 pounds) and Cole Fitzpatrick (34-8, 120) opened with victories before losing quarterfinal bouts. Holmen's Tyler Jahn (32-12, 138), Branson Beers (34-11, 152) and Carson Westcott (38-6, 220) followed the same path to Friday's consolation side of the brackets.

Holmen's Andrew Weiss (32-10, 126) and Tomah's Gavin Finch (38-7, 126) and Logan Boulton (26-14, 138) both lost first-round bouts but advanced to Friday when the opponents who beat them won quarterfinals.

Parker Kratochvill, who is ranked second in the state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, was about as dominant as one could expect after pinning Westosha Central's Marcus Gillmore in 1 minute, 42 seconds and handing seventh-ranked Gabriel Ramos (38-5) of Wausau West 7-0.

"I knew he was going to shoot to my right leg," Parker, who placed fourth at 132 last season after not placing as a sophomore qualifier, said of Ramos. "So I led with my left foot and tried to stop him from scoring on my right leg, and I guess it worked out."

Parker draws Bay Port junior Jacob Ward (42-2) in Friday night's semifinals, and it will be their second meeting of the season. Parker won 11-10 the first time around, which came during the first meet of the season.

"It was a really good match with lots of points, but I got him in the end," Parker said. "We'll see how this one goes. I know I can compete with him, and I'll try to be better than I was last time."

Lulloff said to expect a very enjoyable match between the two. Ward is ranked fourth. Top-ranked Brett Back (49-2) of Wisconsin Rapids meets third-ranked Cody Goebel (48-2) of Mukwonago in the other semifinal.

"The top eight in that (1)45 bracket are just solid," Lulloff said. "He was dominant, and he took one of those (eight) and dissected him."

The rematch Friday night could end up looking something like the first meeting because both are so talented offensively.

Preston, who is ranked eighth, advanced to the semifinal by avenging one his brother's few losses. Preston beat fourth-ranked Joey Showalter (42-5) of Elkhorn 10-2 in their quarterfinal bout and broke away from a scoreless tie with a takedown and two near fall at the edge of the mat n the closing seconds of the first period.

"My game plan going into the match was that I knew he placed at state before and that he beat my brother a couple years ago," Preston said. "I just wanted to prove that I can hang with these upper guys.

"I knew he was fast on his feet, so I had to keep my hands going and keep my head low. I had nothing to lose out here."

Preston began his day with a 5-4 win over Oak Creek's Luke Moczynski (29-5). He meets Hartland Arrowhead sophomore Wyatt DuChateau (45-0) in a Friday night semifinal.

