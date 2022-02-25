WIAA individual state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas' Hargrove, Klar make points with wins

MADISON -- Calvin Hargrove stood stonefaced as he got dressed after winning his first match of the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Behind him, Aquinas High School teammate Riley Klar paced one way, then the other with his warmups still on in the workout area as he prepared for his

The two were focused and competing with chips on their shoulders after being denied first-round byes and automatic berths in Friday's quarterfinal round of the Division 3 brackets.

They thought they'd earned those spots with strong seasons followed up by sectional championships, but there they were competing opening night for a spot they thought they deserved.

"The biggest motivation I had was not getting the bye in the first round," Klar said. "I really took that to heart and wrestled with that in the back of my mind, like, 'Hey, I'm gonna show everyone I deserved that bye, and I'm gonna show why.'"

Hargrove (40-2) beat Fennimore's Wyatt Ahnen (14-13) 13-2 in his 160-pound match, and Klar (35-8) followed a short while later by beating Lancaster's Bryce Galle (34-10) 12-1. The major decisions were statements and gave the Blugolds six qualifiers for the quarterfinal round.

Hargrove and Klar join Jake Fitzpatrick (106), Tate Flege (145), Joe Penchi (152) and Davis Malin (170) in the Division 2 and 3 quarterfinal rounds that begin around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Hargrove, a junior, was dominant against Ahnen, building a 6-1 lead after one period and a 9-1 advantage after two. Klar led Galle 4-0 after the first period and 10-0 after the second.

"It went the way I expected," Klar said of his match. "I just stuck to my stuff and tried to advance. I wrestled the way I wanted to wrestle."

They were nearly part of a clean first-round sweep, but Reedsville's Darren Wagner spoiled it by pinning Aquinas senior Preston Horihan (25-14) in 3 minutes, 58 seconds in their 285-pound battle.

Hargrove made good on a chance he'd been awaiting a long time after missing last season due to an injury, but he appeared comfortable from the beginning.

"Sitting on the couch and watching (last year) wasn't good; I wanted to be out there," Hargrove said. "I was itching to get out there (this week)."

He said the Blugolds didn't do anything special to prepare for this weekend, instead focusing on the little things that can make a difference in big situations. There was no reason, he said, to change what's been working all season.

"They hay is in the barn," Hargrove said. "We just needed to stay in shape and get prepared."

BLACKHAWKS ADVANCE THREE: Prairie du Chien had three dominant victories in the five first-round Division 2 matches it wrestled on Thursday.

Sophomore Drew Hird (34-12) won by pin at 138, junior Luke Kramer (41-10) won by pin at 145, and junior Maddox Cejka (36-9) won by technical fall at 152.

