WIAA individual state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas, Holmen, PdC pick up 4 early medals

MADISON — The Aquinas High School wrestling team couldn't have had a much better first session Saturday in the WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.

With four Blugolds looking for Division 3 medals and two matches for each of them to maximize an opportunity, the group nearly ran the table.

Senior Riley Klar, junior Tate Flege and sophomore David Malin all swept the competition to complete third-place finishes, and junior Calvin Hargrove finished his season with a win for fifth place.

They earned four of the team's six medals — sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick and senior Joe Penchi qualified for Saturday night's championship matches at 106 pounds and 152, respectively — and provided a good start to a big day.

Flege (40-7) was the most dominant and allowed just one point in his two bouts. He opened Saturday with a 6-1 victory over Reedsville's Blake Delsman (34-8) and closed out third place at 145 with an 11-0 major decision over Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday (22-4).

Klar (38-9) nailed down third place at 182 by beating Stratford's Jackson Ormond (41-10) 9-4 in a consolation semifinal and followed it up with a 5-3 victory over Ithaca/Weston's Jacob Manning (49-6).

Malin (39-6) also advanced comfortably with an 18-9 major decision over Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes Ryan Roy (49-5) in the 170-pound consolation semifinal and needed to go to the end on a 6-4 sudden victory over Coleman's Cole Klimek (46-9).

Holmen picked up four medals in Division 1, and Prairie du Chien did the same in Division 2. Logan/Central won two medals in Division 1.

Seniors Tyler Jahn and Parker Kratochvill of Holmen led those groups with fourth-place finishes.

Jahn (35-13, 138) won by pin in the consolation semifinal round before an 11-9 loss to Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski (41-4), while Kratochvill (39-10, 145) beat Milton's Royce Nito (40-10) 3-1 before losing to top-ranked Brett Back of Wisconsin Rapids (51-3) 4-0 in the placement match.

Holmen's Preston Kratochvill (41-11, 132) and Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson (42-6, 152) posted fifth-place finishes in Division 1, and Prairie du Chien's Luke Kramer (43-12, 145) was fifth in Division 2.

Kratochvill finished with a second victory this weekend over Elkhorn's Joey Showalter — this one a 3-2 decision — and Ellefson beat West Bend West's Carter Lovy (36-16) 2-0 for his medal. Kramer beat Monroe's Brady Schuh (40-8) 4-1 for fifth.

Logan/Central's Cody Fitzpatrick (36-10, 120) and Holmen's Carson Westcott (40-8, 220) finished sixth in Division 1, and Prairie du Chien's Drew Hird (35-15, 138), Maddox Cejka (37-12, 152) and Blake Thiry (39-10, 195) were all sixth in Division 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.