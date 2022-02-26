 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA STATE WRESTLING

WIAA individual state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas' Jake Fitzpatrick, PdC's Rhett Koenig win semifinals

MADISON -- Jake Fitzpatrick said getting the right angles was going to be important if he wanted to qualify for a WIAA Division 3 championship match on Saturday night.

Glenwood City's Wyatt Unser was a taller opponent, and the Aquinas High School sophomore has to create ways to attack in their 106-pound semifinal match at the Kohl Center on Friday.

Jake Fitzpatrick mug

J. Fitzpatrick

His ability to do so gave Fitzpatrick a title bout in the WIAA individual state tournament.

"Angles," said the top-ranked Fitzpatrick, who improved to 43-1 with a 16-3 major decision over the sixth-ranked Unser (33-5). "That's what was important for me."

Fitzgerald had little trouble taking a lead and building on it while turning in another dominant performance. He started his tournament Friday morning with a 15-0 technical fall over Auburndale's Derek Godard (32-11).

Fitzpatrick draws Mineral Point freshman Roen Carey (33-3) in the finals after Carey knocked off second-ranked Amryn Nutter (31-5) 2-1 in the other semifinal. Carey is ranked third.

Fitzpatrick beat Nutter in regional and sectional matches, so he gets to see a new face in his biggest match of the season.

"He's quick, he's strong and he likes singles," Fitzpatrick said of Carey. "That's what I know about him. I only wrestled him one time, and it was a long time ago."

KOENIG GOING FOR 3: Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig (49-2) has a chance to win his third state championship on Saturday after beating second-ranked Brody Hart (41-3) 6-3 in their Division 2 132-pound semifinal on Friday.

Rhett Koenig mug

Koenig

Hart won the Division 2 120-pound championship in 2021 and scored the first two points against Koenig before the two-time champion came back.

Koenig matches up with fourth-ranked Owen Seffrood (34-3) of Darlington/Black Hawk) in the finals after he beat fifth-ranked Bryce Crowley (39-7) 5-4 in the other semifinal.

Koenig beat Seffrood 6-5 at the Richland Center Sectional and previously won titles at 106 as a freshman and 113 as a sophomore.

