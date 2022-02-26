WIAA individual state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas Joe Penchi, De Soto's Aiden Brosinski to meet in D3 final

MADISON -- The championship match they so dearly wanted is finally a reality, and De Soto High School Aiden Brosinski and Aquinas senior Joe Penchi couldn't be happier.

Getting the chance to wrestle for a WIAA Division 3 championship was likely second from the top -- only to winning the title -- of either wrestler's list of goals at the beginning of the season because neither had ever before earned the opportunity.

Not only did they earn those opportunities with 152-pound semifinal victories Friday night at the Kohl Center, the friends and neighbors get to wrestle each other on the ultimate stage provided by the WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday night.

Top-ranked Brosinski lost semifinal matches as a sophomore and junior after being knocked out of the championship side of the bracket in the quarterfinals as a freshman and brings a 140-14 career record into a match against someone with whom he learned the sport.

"I get to see Joe for the third time this year," Brosinski said with a smile after beating Coleman's fourth-ranked Will Bieber (46-7) 4-1.

Third-ranked Penchi (30-4) beat second-ranked Elijah Lucio (35-3) of Stratford and doing in impressive fashion by a score of 6-1.

"I tried to go for an ankle pick right off the bat because I knew he wasn't going to be moving as much as everyone else I've been wrestling," Penchi said. "He tries to go big most of the time, so I just had to stay low.

"I knew if I got on top, it'd be a done deal."

Penchi scored all of his points in the first period and outlasted a couple of longer stoppages to get the match he's wanted after losing twice to Brosinski this season.

The two are neighbors on Genoa Ridge and wrestled together in De Soto as students at St. Charles Elementary School in Genoa before Penchi headed off to Aquinas.

They have remained regular practice partners in the at La Crosse Area Wrestlers practice room and wouldn't want to close out their individual careers against anyone else.

Brosinski was pushed by Bieber, and De Soto coach Chad Johnson thinks that can help heading into such a high-profile bout.

"It wasn't goal but more the expectation," Johnson said of Brosinski qualifying for a championship match. "That's always the case with him.

"I think we saw a little bit of nerves tonight, but I think that was a good match for him to have because he hasn't had a lot of those (close matches) this year."

Two of them have come against Penchi. Brosinski beat him 4-2 at the Bi-State Classic and 4-1 at last week's Westby Sectional. Those are two more reasons that raise interest in the matchup.

"I love the fact that they could throw a stone to each other's house, and I love that they are both great competitors," Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. "Every time they go out there, you know it's going to be a great match.

"The fans are going to get a real treat in watching these two compete."

