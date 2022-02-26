WIAA individual state wrestling: PdC's Rhett Koenig wins third D2 championship; Wolfe runner-up

MADISON -- After a quick celebration at his mat on the floor of the Kohl Center, Prairie du Chien junior Rhett Koenig jumped up into the stands and raced about halfway up Section 122.

That's where his family watched him win a third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state wrestling championship Saturday night, and he wanted to share the moment with them.

He just as quickly ran up the steps and disappeared before coming back a moment later to find former PdC coach Jason Thiry, who was sitting in Section 123.

There were a lot of people waiting to congratulate Koenig after he beat Darlington/Black Hawk freshman Owen Seffrood 6-2 for a 132-pound championship.

"I had to go see my mom, my brother, my aunt, my grandpa," Koenig said. "There were friends up there, too, just a lot of supporters that I've had since Day One."

Their support was rewarded with Koenig's 50th victory of the season. It was emphasized with an escape and takedown in the third that gave Koenig the separation he needed to finish off Seffrood for the fourth time in three weeks.

Koenig also beat Seffrood at the SWC/SWAL Clash before handing him defeats at both the regional and sectional levels of the postseason.

"All the matches were close," Koenig said. "He's a really strong wrestler who can slow you down and capitalize on your mistakes.

"I knew two or three takedowns is what I needed to win the match, and I had to make them crisp to win the match."

Seefrood tried his best to slow the pace and was successful for a majority of the match. But he couldn't stop Koenig from scoring when he needed to.

That set up Koenig for the inevitable discussion of winning a fourth state championship next season. He said he was asked about the prospects of that by a teammate right after the win but wanted some time to celebrate this title first.

"I want to enjoy the moment, but I know I have to keep working," Koenig said. "Four isn't handed to anyone. Winning is a full-year process."

Understanding that means that Koenig knows the target on his back does nothing but grow with each victory. He will take a 122-9 record into the Division 2 team state tournament at the UW Field House next week and be a wrestler discussed in wrestling circles all over the state when he comes back to start his senior season.

"When I was a freshman, not too many people were exposed to me," Koenig said. "Now, people know who I am, probably, and that's always going to make things harder instead of easier."

WOLFE A STATE RUNNER-UP: West Salem/Bangor senior Evan Wolfe gave top-ranked sophomore Max Ronsman everything he could handle as they wrestled over the Division 2 138-pound title.

Ronsman, however, gave himself separation with a reversal in the third period on his way to a 6-3 victory that left Wolfe's season record at 44-7.

Wolfe answered an early Ronsman takedown on a reversal with 30 seconds left in the first period, and he took a 3-2 lead with an early escape in the second.

"When we were tied up (at the end of the first), I was pretty confident," Wolfe said ."But he's a very good wrestler."

But Ronsman, who was a state runner-up at 126 pounds as a freshman, got the key reversal with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining and added a takedown with less than 20 seconds left to finish Wolfe.

The reversal put Ronsman in front again and was an impressive accomplishment with Wolfe in top position.

"I got my leg ride in, and I just got a little too high," Wolfe said. "There wasn't a lot I could do once he started to slowly pull me over.

"If I'd stayed in better position, I wouldn't have had to worry about it."

Wolfe finishes his career with the Catbirds with a 139-27 record.

