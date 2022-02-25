WIAA individual state wrestling: Possible final showdown ahead for Brosinski and Penchi

MADISON -- Two of the top three 152-pound wrestlers in Division 3 live in the same neighborhood.

It is safe to say that Aquinas High School senior Joe Penchi and De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski are among their weight's elite because they are ranked third and first, respectively, by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

But they have also wrestled like they are elite, and they could be headed to the biggest of showdowns Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Both Penchi and Brosinski, who are neighbors in Genoa, won quarterfinal matches at the WIAA individual state tournament early Friday afternoon. That moved them to the semifinal round Friday night and presented a very real possibility that they could wrestle for a championship Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

It would be the perfect ending to a long and friendly rivalry between the two.

The rivalry is long because they started wrestling each other around the age of 4 or 5 and have continued the competition through various wrestling clubs and high school tournaments and meets.

"We used to wrestle in De Soto before he went to Aquinas, and we've been practice partners our whole lives," said Brosinski (48-1), who drew Coleman's fourth-ranked Will Bieber (46-6) in his semifinal bout. "And when I go up to (La Crosse Area Wrestling) on Sundays, he's always there to wrestle.

"We started wrestling at the same time, and we've always been super close."

That continues even this week. Even with a state championship possibly at stake.

"It's a little awkward, I'm not gonna lie," Penchi said as he looked at Brosinski, who stood a few feet away on the other side of the tunnel. "But I can talk to him every day. That's not a problem."

Brosinski said the two engage in plenty of wrestling discussions, probably because they compete at the same weight and make sure they are familiar with the same faces for things like important invitationals or the state tournament.

If they can each win one more time, they will see the most familiar of faces lined up across from them and waiting for the whistle as a roaring crowd watches them.

Both prepared for Friday night's semifinals with quick quarterfinals. Brosinski pinned his opponent in 1 minutes, 56 seconds, and Penchi pinned his in 1:44.

While Penchi seemed to have the upper hand when the two were younger, Brosinski has taken it over with wins in both of their meetings this season. Brosinski beat Penchi 4-2 in the third-place match at the Bi-State Classic in December and handed him a 4-1 loss in the championship match of the Westby Sectional last week.

"If you go back to our freshman year, he used to beat me," said Brosinski, a four-time state qualifiers with third-place finishes as a sophomore and junior. "We talked about it before Bi-State, and if I won that match, we were going to be tied.

"Now, I'm up one."

To get any chance of getting the tying victory, Penchi will have to beat Stratford's second-ranked Elijah Lucio (35-2) on Friday night. Lucio advanced with an 11-2 victory over sixth-ranked Toren Vandenbush (47-8) in the quarterfinals.

If it happens, Penchi has a tweak to make with the all-time series between he and Brosinksi.

"State counts as two (wins)," he said.

