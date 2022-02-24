WIAA individual state wrestling: Seven Division 1 Coulee Region qualifiers advance to quarterfinals

MADISON — Dylan Ellefson was gassed, and that was understandable after the energy it took to get through the third period of his WIAA Division 1 152-pound preliminary match against Stevens Point's TJ Schierl on Thursday.

Schierl nearly escaped from the bottom position a couple of times, but Ellefson kept himself in the match with a successful ride that lasted the entire period in the individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.

And once Ellefson endured those two minutes, his determination took over. A takedown in overtime gave Ellefson (39-4) a 4-2 win over an opponent who beat him earlier earlier this season.

"I got some revenge on him after he beat me at Wausau," said Ellefson, who advanced to Thursday evening's quarterfinal round bu beating the state's ninth-ranked wrestler. "It was my turn to win."

It was set up by the third-period performance.

"It was all about staying calm out there," Ellefson said. "There were a few times he almost had me, but I was able to score off his shot at the end and get that last takedown."

Ellefson is joined by teammate Cole Fitzpartick (34-7, 120 pounds) in the quarterfinal round. Holmen's Preston Kratochvill (39-9, 132), Tyler Jahn (32-11, 138), Parker Kratochvill (37-8, 145), Branson Beers (34-10, 152) and Carson Westcott (38-5, 220) also qualified for quarters.

Jahn won his first opener by pin in 58 seconds. Westcott built a 7-1 lead before beating Shawano's Jackson Smits 9-4, and Beers knocked off Racine St. Catherine's sixth-ranked Henry Amborn (29-5) 6-5.

Preston Kratochvill beat 12th-ranked Luke Moczynski of Oak Creek 5-4, and Parker Kratochvill pinned Westosha Central's Marcus Gillmore (22-14) in 1:42.

Fitzgerald, who is ranked ninth in the state, opened with a 6-2 win over Wisconsin Rapids' Carter Freeman (34-11), who is ranked eighth.

Holmen's Turner Campbell (33-7, 113) and Andrew Weiss (32-10, 126) and Tomah's Gavin Finch (38-7, 126) and Logan Boulton (26-14)138) all lost first-round matches and had to wait until the completion of quarterfinal bouts to know if they advanced.

Division 1 quarterfinals and Division 2 and 3 preliminary matches started after the Tribune's print deadline.

