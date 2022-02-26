WIAA individual state wrestling: West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe moves to D2 finals

MADISON -- Evan Wolfe claims he was happy enough to smile when he walked off the mat at the Kohl Center on Friday, but it wasn't easy to see.

The state's fourth-ranked 138-pound wrestler in Division 2 had just beaten its second-ranked -- an undefeated -- competitor in the semifinal round of the WIAA individual state tournament, and the Kohl Center roared with support when the match ended Friday night.

But Wolfe looked much more like he was simply pleased that he simply took care of business in securing a berth in Saturday night's finals.

"I like to try and keep it cool and stay humble," Wolfe said after a 1-0 victory over Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren senior Taedon Nichols (51-1). "That's the way I was raised, so I don't like to create a scene.

"I was definitely smiling."

Wolfe spent almost 90 seconds trying to get an escape in the second period after a scoreless first, then gave Nichols nothing in the third.

The scoreless first period went a long way for Wolfe, who advanced to the semifinal with a 6-1 quarterfinal win over Prairie du Chien's Drew Hird earlier in the day.

"We ended the first period 0-0, which I was OK with," said Wolfe, who dropped a 6-4 decision to Nichols at the Amery Sectional. "As long as he's not winning, I'm winning. I feel like I have a gas tank and can go (strong) all three periods.

"That's what we've been working on the the (practice) room."

Wolfe meets top-ranked Max Ronsman (47-4) of Luxemburg-Casco in the championship bot. Ronsman beat Winneconne's Ayden Hart (45-6) 6-3 in the other semifinal.

West Salem/Bangor coach Josh Brewer also said the scoreless first period was an important aspect of the match.

"We kept telling him to control the pace, control the pace," Brewer said. "(Nichols) loves to have high energy early on, so we slowed him down, got our lead and rode that lead out."

Wolfe challenged Nichols with his roll-through on attempted escapes throughout the second period, but Nichols always found the answer. Wolfe felt like he was getting closer with each attempt, though, and didn't give it up. He finally broke free with 36 seconds on the clock to break the scoreless tie.

"He is really good on top and has a lot of good pinning combinations," Wolfe said of Nichols. "I knew I had to work non-stop if I wanted to get out."

Once the match moved to the third period with Wolfe in charge, Brewer's confidence soared.

"We've been watching him in matches like that for four years now," Brewer said. "He's got Velcro hips, he can stay tight, and when he gets a leg in, he can pin you right to the mat.

"It was very stressful, but we also knew he had it."

It was very good appearance after having his junior season ended at the sectional level.

Wolfe was a sixth-place state finisher as a sophomore before missing out on the tournament with a third-place sectional finish as a junior.

