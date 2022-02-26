WIAA individual state wrestling: Westby's Dylan Nottestad a Division 3 finalist at 285

MADISON -- Dylan Nottestad was very excited about the prospect of trying to hold Diego Morales down for 30 seconds on Friday night.

The Westby High School High School senior had just attempted that feat and couldn't do it.

The 285-pound semifinal qualifiers were tired. They were sweaty. They'd already had eight live minutes of wrestling with each of them scoring two points.

The best final burst would give one of them a chance to wrestle for a WIAA Division 3 state championship Saturday night, and Nottestad quickly motivated himself to come up with that burst.

With Cedar Grove-Belgium's Morales (47-4) in the down position, Nottestad (49-1) stopped a couple of good attempts by fourth-ranked junior to win an ultimate tiebreak 3-2 and receive the chance to become Westby's first state champion in seven years.

"That's probably the deepest I've ever gone in a match, and that takes all that you've got," Nottestad said. "You just have to be ready because you never know when you'll have to do it ... like in the semifinals at state."

Cedar Grove-Belgium coaches wanted an escape point for Morales as the two were tangled up on the edge of the mat, but no point was awarded, and Nottestad was declared the winner.

Nottestad, who is ranked first in the state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, matches up with fifth-ranked Mike Nelson (37-2) of Unity in the championship match. Nelson pinned second-ranked Brody Zahn (45-5) of Coleman in the other semifinal.

The grueling victory gives Nottestad, also the lineman of the year in the Coulee Conference as a football player, the opportunity to become Westby's first state champ since Ross Withington in 2015.

Nottestad said he was prepared for just about anything Morales could throw at him. He said he expected a match with a little more action but was happy to adapt and try to grind out the victory.

"I expected it to be a hard match; it's a semifinal, so what do you expect?" Nottestad said. "I was totally expecting a lot more shots and a lot more takedowns, but it didn't happen.

"We both had good defensive ties and offensive ties when we couldn't shoot off each other. He was a very good wrestler. I'm just glad I came out on top."

