WIAA individual state wrestling: Westby's Dylan Nottestad gets the takedown when it counts

MADISON -- Dylan Nottestad wanted nothing to do with overtime on Saturday night.

The Westby High School senior was ready for it if necessary, but he was also ready to pounce on the lightest opening that was presented in his WIAA Division 3 championship wrestling match at the Kohl Center.

Nottestad and Coleman's Brody Zahn spent nearly six minutes tying up and walking around their mat, and they each had an escape point to show for it.

Each was waiting for the other to make the first mistake, Nottestad said, and it took about 5 minutes, 55 seconds for it to surface.

That's when Nottestad took advantage.

Snap! Slide! Control!

And with that, Nottestad stood in the center of the mat as the first Norseman to win a state championship in seven years. A takedown with 5 seconds on the clock gave top-ranked Nottestad a 3-1 victory over second-ranked Zahn.

"I could see that (Zahn) was getting gassed," Nottestad said. "He took a false step, and I snapped and got the takedown with seconds left, which was even better because I didn't have to worry about riding him out."

Had Nottestad (49-1) not hit the takedown, he would have been headed to overtime for the second time in two days after beating Diego Morales of Cedar Grove-Belgium in ultimate tiebreak Friday night.

"No, I didn't want overtime," Nottestad said with a laugh. "Not after (Friday) night."

Westby coach Rob Kirner said Nottestad has focused on snap takedowns in practice because he can play them to his advantage.

"He's improved a lot in that area," Kirner said of Nottestad. "That's good because, between the semifinal and tonight, he was in on the legs and couldn't finish those, so he needed this."

Nottestad used his right hand on the back of Zahn's neck to push him down and pull him forward, spun to his left as Zahn fell to his knees and secured him for the winning points as his coaches went crazy. He then resisted the temptation that many of his peers can't when winning a championship.

"The first thing I said as he started walking toward me was, 'OK, easy there, big guy,'" Kirner, who is half of Nottestad's size, said with a smile of the common practice of winners jumping into the arms of their coaches.

The senior relented and instead accepted a jump into his arms from assistant coach Drew Hendrickson.

"Trust me, I was full going to jump on him," Nottestad, who finished his career with a record of 137-30, said of Kirner. "But he stopped me."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.