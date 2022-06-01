WIAA, MSHSL high school roundup: Bangor, Viroqua baseball teams advance to sectionals and state golf qualifiers

STODDARD — The Bangor High School baseball team saved its No. 1 pitcher for a WIAA Division 4 regional championship game against De Soto, and the decision proved to be a good one on Wednesday.

Senior Ashton Michek struck out 16, walked three and allowed just one hit in pitching a complete game for the second-seeded Cardinals, who beat top–seeded De Soto 6-0 in Stoddard.

Bangor (19-5) won for the ninth time in 10 games and advanced to a Tuesday sectional hosted by Riverdale in Muscoda, Wis.

The Cardinals play Ithaca (19-3) in the first of two semifinals. The Cardinals and Bulldogs begin at 11 a.m.Riverdale and Pecatonica play in the other semifinal, and winners meet in the championship game at 3:45 p.m.

Michek was also 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Sam Cropp went 2 for 4 and Mathieu Oesterle drove in two runs. Michek, who threw 98 pitches, also walked to reach base safely a third time.

Aiden Brosinski had De Soto’s hit — a single — as the Pirates saw their season come to an end with a 14-8 record.

Division 3

Viroqua 4, Cashton 3

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (21-7) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Eagles and win their 12th game in a row.

Center fielder Benny Fergot was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two RBI for Viroqua, which qualified to play in the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Tuesday. The Blackhawks surrendered a 3-2 lead by allowing a run in the top of the sixth before rallying to take it back.

Second baseman Casey Kowalczyk and third baseman Jack Hoyum also drove in a run apiece for Viroqua, which plays third-seeded Marshall in the first of two semifinals. The winner of that game plays either Cuba City or Deerfield in a 4 p.m. championship game.

Jack Kleba and Bowdy Dempsey each drove in a run for Cashton against Tyler Quackenbush, who struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits.

Altoona 4, G-E-T 1

ALTOONA, Wis. — The second-seeded Red Hawks lost against the top-seed Railroaders.

After both teams were scoreless for the first three innings, Altoona surged into the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fourth, scoring all the runs they would need to win in a single frame.

G-E-T (16-8) got on the board in the top of the sixth when junior Owen Eddy doubled to drive in junior Brenden Brady, one of just two hits surrendered by Altoona’s pitching staff in the game.

Senior Ethan Stoner had the Red Hawks’ other hit.

Dyllan Bauer threw 5⅓ innings for the Railroaders, earning the win, allowing one walk, one hit and one earned run with three strikeouts. Logan Lau earned a save by allowing one hit with two strikeouts in 1 ⅔ innings.

Junior Thomas Haney pitched all six innings for G-E-T, allowing four earned runs, four hits and five walks.

BOYS GOLF

WIAA sectionals

Division 2

Aquinas Sectional

ONALASKA — Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins played his way to the state meet by shooting an 8-over-par 80 to finish second overall.

Dobbins shot a 39 on the front and 41 on the back and was only beaten by Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart junior Ezekiel Boos and his 74. Dobbins tied Lomira’s Pierce Zimmel, and they took two of the three qualifying spots reserved for individuals.

Edgewood Sacred Heart won the meet with a 327, and Edgerton was second with a 344. They qualify for the state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis., on Monday and Tuesday.

The Blugolds also received scoring rounds from freshman Matthew Rabindra (90), senior Ben Swift (93) and senior Gavin Reinhart (97).

Prairie du Chien junior James Reilly also qualified for the second and shot an 85, which tied him for 10th place.

MSHSL Sections

1AA

ROCHESTER, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah freshman Ryan Nutter qualified for the Class AA state meet by tying for second place with a 2-over-par 146 over two rounds.

Nutter shot a 5-over 77 and a 3-under 69 and was beaten by Rochester Lourdes freshman Colton Rich (73-72—145). He tied Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Anders Larson (78-68—146).

The boys and girls state meets are scheduled for June 14-15 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Minn.

The Lancers also received scoring rounds from Wyatt Farrell (82-84—166), Carson Reider (87-79—166) and Ben Kerska (88-79—167). Farrell, a sophomore, and Reider, a senior, were part of a group that tied for 15th place.

