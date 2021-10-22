WIAA playoff football: Double pass, late interception send West Salem to second round

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School football team was having trouble finishing drives and needed some kind of spark.

The fourth-seeded Panthers were trailing fifth-seeded Prescott in the closing minutes of their WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game on Friday when defensive coordinator Bob Gorniak calmly suggested calling a double pass.

A quick collaboration made the suggestion a reality on first-and-10 from the Prescott 27-yard line, and quarterback Brett McConkey fired a pass to Noah LaFleur, who was lined up to his left. La Fleur took a step back and looked downfield.

"All I saw was Andy Johnson's hair as he ran toward the end zone with about a 3-yard gap (on the defender)," LaFleur said. "I just had to put it right above his shoulder."

LaFleur, a former starting quarterback for West Salem, did that, and his touchdown pass to Johnson with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left and a late interception by Luke Noel made the Panthers 17-14 winners and second-round qualifiers for the first time since 2017.

The play allowed West Salem (8-1) to overcome a monster effort from Prescott running back Aiden Russell, who carried 31 times for 248 yards and two very impressive touchdowns, and qualify for a game at top-seeded Maple Northwestern (10-0) next Friday.

"When you have some gadgets, you are looking for the right time to use them," West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. "That was the spot. We were struggling to move the ball a little bit, and they were really loading the box up on us.

"What we needed was a change up pace, and it was perfect."

But it wasn't the knockout blow.

The Cardinals (5-5), who took a 14-10 lead with 5:28 remaining on Russell's second touchdown run, got the ball back and needed just four plays to move the ball from their own 24 into West Salem territory.

A hold nullified a nice gain by quarterback Grant Stanton and moved the ball back to Prescott's 44 before Russell ran for 4 yards, then stepped in to take the next snap himself.

Instead of running, Russell drifted to his right and threw the ball downfield, but Noel was there at the West Salem 45 to intercept it with 1:05 to go and give the Panthers the chance to run out the clock. CJ McConkey made that happen with a 6-yard run on a second-and-5 snap from the Prescott 44.

Noel's interception was West Salem's fourth takeaway, and they needed them with the way Russell was playing.

Russell's two best runs were the ones that got him into the end zone. The first covered 71 yards and involved breaking through some sideline traffic about 10 yards downfield and sprinting away from the pack. That immediately answered West Salem's first touchdown and tied the game at 7 in the second quarter.

The second came on another play with him lined up in shotgun for the snap. He ran to his right spun past a tackler near the sideline, stayed on his feet and flipped while making a dive and being hit near the goal line for the 14-10 lead that preceded the possession with the double pass.

"He's definitely an athlete," LaFleur said of Russell, who finished his senior season with nearly 1,500 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. "We knew he was going to be an issue from the beginning, and I think he was tougher to bring down than we expected. We kne he was going to run hard, but he really ran."

LaFleur was involved in plenty of big plays on Friday, even before the double pass. He also kicked a 31-yard field goal that broke a 7-7 tie with 8:09 left and followed it up by making the tackle on the ensuing kickoff. LaFleur also recovered a fumble in the second quarter.

Noel, who missed most of the season after breaking his right hand in Week 3, didn't anticipate a pass when Russell took what became Prescott's last snap, but he adjusted quickly.

"When I broke my hand, I didn't think I was going to be back again my senior year," said Noel, who rushed for 116 yards and scored four touchdowns before the injury and only played defense since his return last week. "Making a play like this helps my team succeed, and I'm proud that I was able to do that."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.