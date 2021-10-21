WIAA playoff football: La Crosse Central gets second shot at River Falls

Not much went right for the Central High School football team the last time it traveled to River Falls, Wis.

The RiverHawks had eliminated the sting of a disappointing loss to West Salem with an exciting 36-33 victory over Onalaska before it zeroed in on the team many expected to be the one to beat for the MVC championship.

The title was still a goal for Central, which had to win out and bank on no team going unbeaten. The Wildcats didn't cooperate, however, and sent the RiverHawks home with a 42-14 loss, then ran the table against conference opponents.

Fifth-seeded Central (7-2) heads back to fourth-seeded River Falls (6-3) on Friday, this time as a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff opponent with the plan of changing the outcome and continuing its season.

"We knew this was a possibility," Central coach Mitch Olson said of the rematch. "Our grouping the bracket is a really tough one, and a lot of people think the state champion might come out of this group."

No. 1 Waunakee (9-0), No. 2 Menomonie (8-1), No. 3 DeForest (8-1) and the Wildcats are the teams seeded ahead of the RiverHawks, who have won four straight games by an average of 30 points since the defeat at River Falls on Sept. 17.

"We're happy with how we are playing right now," said Olson, whose team trailed the Wildcats 28-7 at halftime and has consecutive wins over Tomah, Holmen, Sparta and Logan. "We're playing clean football, we're taking care of the ball, and this game is going to come down our ability to execute."

Senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke shoulders a lot of that responsibility with his ability to do so many things for the offense. Herlitzke has passed for 1,415 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 615 and 10 scores.

He was 13 for 21 for 198 yards and two TDs and rushed for 95 yards but kept out of the end zone.

"We have to be balanced, and he has to be balanced," Olson said. "Mason is at his best when he is getting rid of the ball on time and when he getting some of his yards on designed runs and not all scrambles. We have to give him enough support up front to do that."

Olson also said his receivers need to match the River Falls defensive physicality to be as effective as they can be in the first-round game. Jackson Warren (27 catches-588 yards, 15 total touchdowns) and Porter Pretasky (16-357, 5 TDs) are capable and are capable of making big plays in the right spots.

Central's challenge defensively will be handling running back Cole Evavold (187 carries-1,103 yards, 9 TDs), who rushed for 235 yards and scored twice in the first meeting.

"They are really good at running (the ball)," Olson said. "They have two extremely good guards that are just athletic and really good, so we will have to play well in the box and sort of limit the impact that guys are able to make against our front."

They will also have to limit River Falls quarterback Vito Massa (78-for-146-1,524 yards, 24 TDs-4 INTs), who passed for 473 yards and eight touchdowns the past two weeks in wins over Onalaska and Sparta. He will have to be aware of Central's Boston Brindley and his seven interceptions when he looks to make plays down the field.

