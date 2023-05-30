Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ONALASKA — The Holmen High School baseball team used a three-run third inning to score an upset over seventh-seeded Onalaska in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The 10th-seeded Vikings put together four hits, and Jared Rotering delivered the big hit with a two-run single in a 4-1 victory over the Hilltoppers at Onalaska’s American Legion field.

Holmen (12-9), which lost a pair of one-run games to Onalaska (15-6) has won six of seven games and heads into a regional final at second-seeded Monona Grove (21-4) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rotering, a senior second baseman, stepped to the plate with one out and the bases loaded in the third before hitting a single to bring home Gavin Halaska and Tyrus McCoy. Calvin Gilbertson then scored on an error during Jack Walter’s at-bat.

Rotering was 2 for 4 and Halaska 2 for 3 for the Vikings, who added a seventh-inning run when Gilbertson drove in Isaac Staige with a single.

Kyler Wall pitched a complete game for Holmen and allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Kade Kokaisel and Brody Mickschl were both 2 for 3 for Onalaska, and Zavier Lawrence drove in the Hilltoppers’ run for a 1-0 lead on a second-inning groundout.

Sun Prairie West 2, Central 0

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Wolves scored twice in the bottom of the second inning and held the ninth-seeded RiverHawks (14-13) in check with four-hit pitching.

Central senior Aiden Denzer also pitched a four-hitter, but his tema made two errors, and Sun Prairie West managed to turn one of them into an unearned run. Denzer struck out six and walked three in a complete game.

Four RiverHawks had one hit each. Denzer tripled, and junior Zack Gorge doubled, but neither extra-base hit led to a run.

Division 2

West Salem 10, G-E-T 2

WEST SALEM — The sixth-seeded Red Hawks’ season came to an end in the second round against the third-seeded -seeded Panthers.

West Salem (17-3) jumped ahead quickly, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning and one more in the second for a 5-0 lead. G-E-T (13-11) got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but its comeback was thwarted as the Panthers responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and shut out the Red Hawks from there.

Senior Chris Calico led the way for the Panthers by going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Jacob Helgeson,Luke Baginski and Bennett Burke all added two runs driven in for West Salem.

Brett Plomedahl earned the win for the Panthers, throwing five innings with no earned runs allowed. He struck out four, walked three and allowed three hits. Warren Stoner and Brenden Brady each had a multi-hit game for G-E-T, with Stoner going 2 for 4 with a double and Brady at 2 for 3 with a run scored.

The Panthers play at second-seeded Medford on Wednesday.

Abbotsford/Colby 9, Arcadia 4

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. — The Raiders (13-9) fell behind after allowing three runs in the bottom of the second and couldn’t catch up.

Maverick Drazkowski was 2 for 2 and scored a run, and teammate Devon Baier went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and two RBI. Carson Martin and Vince Braun also had an RBI apiece for Arcadia.

Braun and Caleb Glenzinski each doubled.

Division 3

Aquinas 10, Poynette 0 (5)

The top-ranked and top-seeded Blugolds (20-2) scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth on the way to taking out the eighth-seeded Pumas at Holy Cross.

Will Deets pitched a three-hit shutout and finished with six strikeouts against three walks allowed. He also drove in two runs.

Junior shortstop Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two doubles that led to three RBI as Aquinas put up 11 hits.

Senior catcher Calvin Hargrove was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Tanner Peterson 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Blugolds, who host fourth-seeded Whitehall on Wednesday.

Viroqua 8, Westby 5

VIROQUA — The third-seeded Blackhawks (19-7) scored four big runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the season for their rivals.

Cooper Gelhaus followed a single and two walks with a three-run double and crossed home plate himself when Myles Frye made it consecutive doubles.

Casey Kowalczyk, Jackson Hoyum and Gelhaus all had two hits for Viroqua, which advanced to a regional final at second-seeded Bangor on Wednesday.

Garrett Vatland went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Westby (12-15).

Bangor 10, Westfield 0 (5)

BANGOR — The Cardinals (18-2) wiped out the Pioneers with three runs in the second inning and six more in the fourth to qualify for the Wednesday regional final against Viroqua.

Eli Tucker pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out five batters while walking three. Both of Westfield’s hits were singles.

Bryce Peterson and Chase Horstman had two-hit performances for Bangor, which is up a division after finishing as Division 4 state runner-up a year ago. Peterson doubled and drove in two runs, and Bryce Anderson drove in two more. Tucker and Horstman also doubled for the Cardinals.

Division 4

Cashton 12, Brookwood 2 (6)

CASHTON — Jack Kleba went 4 for 4, hit a home run, doubled twice and drove in six runs for the second-seeded Eagles (15-8), who host 11th-seeded Weston in Wednesday’s regional final.

Cashton scored at least once in five of the six innings and had 15 hits against two pitchers.

Jacob Huntzicker and Kleba pitched for Cashton and combined on a four-hitter. Huntzicker struck out nine over 4⅔ innings.

Connor Butzler went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Dylan Hoeft went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Blair-Taylor 5, Marshfield Columbus 4

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to advance to a Wednesday regional final at top-seeded Eleva-Strum.

Jackson Shramek, Zack Nitek, Peyton Kelly and Ryan Flynn each drove in a seventh-inning run for Blair-Taylor (13-10).

Kelly walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4, and Flynn was hit by a pitch for the go-ahead run. Tavlan Shramek was 3 for 4 with two runs scored from the Wildcats’ leadoff spot.