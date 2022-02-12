WIAA regional wrestling: Four local teams win championship to qualify for sectionals

Four Coulee Region wrestling teams won WIAA regional championships on Saturday to qualify for sectional duals Tuesday.

Holmen (Division 1), West Salem/Bangor (Division 2), Prairie du Chien (Division 2) and Aquinas (Division 3) all emerged at the top of the pack in their respective regionals and will wrestle again Tuesday for the chance to qualify for the team state tournament.

Those four teams crowned 23 individual champions, with the Blugolds getting 10 of them while scoring 293 points to easily win the Cashton Regional.

Sixth-ranked Holmen put together a team score of 263 to beat fourth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids (239½) at the Baraboo Regional, and seventh-ranked Prairie du Chien scored 237 points to win its own regional.

West Salem/Bangor had the tightest battle and emerged with a score of 241½, which was good enough to beat 12th-ranked Ellsworth (236½) in the Arcadia Regional.

The Catbirds had regional champs in Brett Plomedahl (32-6, 113 pounds), Bradyn Glasspoole (27-9, 120), Evan Wolfe (36-5, 138) and Chris Najera (26-13, 195) and sectional qualifying performances from second-place finishers Nick Ziegler (15-17, 132), Trevor Arentz (26-12, 145), Cody Petersen (31-13, 152) and Andy Johnson (32-8, 170).

Those eight compete in the Amery Sectional on Feb. 20, and the whole team prepares for dual competition Tuesday at Somerset, Wis.

The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op has seven sectional qualifiers after crowning four champions on Saturday. Tanner Andersen (41-1, 132), Carson Koss (23-6, 145), Braydon Lockington (33-8, 220) and Justice Vaaler (28-9, 285) all won titles for the Titans.

The Blugolds had the most dominant run with their performance in Cashton.

Jake Fitzpatrick (36-1, 106), Trevor Paulson (21-11, 132), Jesse Penchi (26-11, 138), Tate Flege (32-6, 145), Joe Penchi (23-8, 152), Calvin Hargrove (35-2, 160), Riley Klar (29-8), Will Hansen (21-15, 220) and Preston Horihan (20-10, 285) all won championships for Aquinas.

The Blugolds will head to a team sectional at New Lisbon on Tuesday, and those champions will compete for individual state berths at Westby on Feb. 20.

Holmen had four champions and 13 qualifiers for the individual sectional at Sun Prairie on Feb. 20. The Vikings will compete in their sectional dual at Waunakee on Tuesday.

Preston Kratochvill (35-8, 132), Tyler Jahn (28-11, 138), Griffin Banks (22-15, 195) and Carson Westcott (34-5, 220) all won titles for Holmen, while Turner Campbell (31-5, 113), Andrew Weiss (30-8), Parker Kratochvill (34-7, 145), Branson Beers (31-9, 152), Benson Swatek (15-3, 160) and Ron White (24-13, 285) all placed second.

The top four regional finishers advance to the sectional round in Division 1. Dylan Liethen (2-3, 182) was third and Camden Thiele (15-18, 106) and Kyle Gerold (18-12, 170) were fourth.

Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson (35-4) won the 152-pound bracket and will be joined by teammates Cole Fitzpatrick (31-6, 120, second), Daylin Haney (27-12, 132, second) and Sam Veenstra (22-9, 160, third) at the individual sectional.

Tomah had seven individual sectional qualifiers led by champion Gavin Finch (35-6, 126) and second-place finishers Logan Boulton (23-12, 138) and tanner Matthias (23-17, 195), while Tye Klass (27-9, 170) won to lead six Sparta sectional qualifiers.

The Blackhawks, who advanced to last season’s Division 2 state championship dual, had five champions to win its regional title.

Ryder Koenig (30-11, 126), Rhett Koenig (42-2, 132), Maddox Cejka (30-8, 152), Brogan Brewer (32-12, 170) and Blake Thiry (34-6, 195) made it through Saturday unscathed and will be joined by second-place finishers Mason Baumgartner (19-14, 106), Drew Hird (27-11, 138), Luke Kramer (36-8, 145), Cole Halverson (21-9, 160) and Ty Wagner (23-16, 182) at the Richland Center Sectional on Feb. 20.

The Blackhawks will wrestle in the team sectional at River Valley on Tuesday.

